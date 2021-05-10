Natasja Essed, a Pinehurst resident, and serendipity-art STUDIOS in Aberdeen, have introduced a new workshop that will give children the opportunity to learn about food, cooking and nutrition — all while having a lot of fun.
Essed has both a Master of Science degree and Ph.D. in human nutrition. Inspired by the full-on sensory approach of a Dutch school-based nutrition program, she developed the “Tasha’s Food Fun” curriculum and has been teaching for over 10 years.
“I believe that food and nutrition knowledge and food preparation skills are a basic necessity for every child,” she says. “The advantage of having this knowledge and skill will help turn children into ‘food detectives’ and be in charge of her or his own health, rather than being controlled by the food industry. On a more serious note: I want children to understand what foods to eat to stay healthy. That’s my goal.”
Essed says that children seem to be willing to try new foods, including veggies.
“They like more foods than before the classes and eat a more varied and thus healthier diet,” she says.
The workshop combines food knowledge, nutrition, and food preparation skills for children aged 3 – 18 and is a series of three classes, packed with food fun. Each class is 60 minutes and aims to have the children discover:
▪ What is in food?
▪ What is the effect of food on my body?
▪ What can I prepare with this food and how do I make it taste delicious?
▪ That cooking together is a lot of fun!
“Taste is the most exciting way to get connected to food,” says Essed. “Children have taught me that they like to prepare and eat healthy food, as long as it tastes good.”
The cost per child is $60 per child for the three classes. The class dates are June 9, 16 and 23 from 11 a.m. to noon. Call Adele at (951) 249-6866. For more information see https://www.serendipity-art.com.
