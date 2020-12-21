If you are looking for something to do during the holidays, “Wonder Woman 1984”opens at the Sunrise Theater on Dec. 26 and will be playing for two weeks.
The new film stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. This sequel to the hit 2017 film “Wonder Woman” picks up in 1984, with Diana fitting into modern day life while continuing to fight evil as Wonder Woman. She must protect the world from villains like the megalomaniacal Maxwell Lord and the sinister superhuman Cheetah.
The film was originally scheduled for release on Dec. 20, 2019, but was delayed seven times due to conflicts with other movie releases, and then COVID-19.
Several screenings throughout the two-week run are scheduled, with additional times reserved for private showings. Fans who want to see the film but want the Sunrise to themselves may call the theater for more information or visit SunriseTheater.com for availability.
The Sunrise Theater strictly follows all executive orders related to movie theaters, including mandatory masks for everyone as well as social distancing. The 361-seat theater is limited to approximately 50 people. Two rows are blocked for every row used, and three empty seats are left between groups. All groups are seated on aisles to further ensure social distancing.
Since the ticketing software doesn’t understand the social distanced seating limitations, the Sunrise encourages guests to call the theater to purchase their tickets and select their seats. Guests may also purchase tickets online in packs of four, then choose their seats via email or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. All seats are assigned and changing seats can only be done through the box office.
Concessions, including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn, custom candy bars, beer, wine, ciders and sodas, will all be available throughout the film and may be enjoyed while seated. No outside food is permitted. Masks must be worn without exception to purchase a ticket at the box office and must remain in place throughout the theater except when seated and actively eating or drinking.
For more information on tickets or health and safety guidelines, visit SunriseTheater.com or call the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
