The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s new Virtual Skills Academy offers a quick-start road map that allows students to build knowledge in preparation for a career in manufacturing. Classes begin Jan, 5 and are Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Scholarship qualified, meaning that eligible students can receive up to $750 in scholarship funds.
Unlike many other training programs, the Virtual Skills Academy requires minimal preparation. Students are prepared for entry-level jobs in manufacturing and ready for further on-the-job training once they have successfully completed the class. Classes offered in the academy are Industrial Maintenance Technician, Electrical Production, Automation Technician, Quality Technician, Engineering Technician, Fabrication, Assembler, Mold/Extrusion Operator, Mold Maker, Certified Production Technician (CPT) Part 1, and Certified Production Technician (CPT) Part 2.
These online classes are self-paced, and easy to access through smartphones, tablets and computers. Each course provides pre- and post- assessments and the ability to review and learn through a variety of engaging activities. The online classes are a preset curriculum with supplemental videos. There is pre- and post-training complete with knowledge assessments and guidance from SCC staff.
GEER Scholarship Qualified Class
GEER Scholarship is available for students desiring to pursue in-demand workforce continuing education training programs.
GEER scholarship eligible pathways of study at SCC include construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, information technology, and fire and rescue services. Classes are offered in-person, hybrid, and online. Eligible classes lead to state or national credentials recognized by employers in hiring practices.
The GEER Scholarship Program will award up to $750 per student; the amount awarded will be based on student and local industry needs. The money can help cover the cost of tuition, fees, book, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other components as deemed necessary.
To qualify for consideration of the scholarship, students must be residents of North Carolina; be in good standing at SCC with no financial, business office, or student restrictions on his or her student account; and enroll in a GEER-eligible pathway class.
Find the scholarship application and answers to your questions about the GEER Scholarship opportunity by visiting sandhills.edu/available-funds-for-your-training.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
