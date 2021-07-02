Whether old favorites or series’ debuts, cozy mytery novels offer quirky characters and quick reads.
Furbidden Fatality
By Deborah Blake
Berkley
Kari Stuart is using a portion of her lottery winnings to purchase and renovate a local pet sanctuary. It’s not something she had thought of doing until the little black kitten she rescued led her there.
At present, there is a lawsuit pending, with a claim that one of the dogs got out and bit a man. Although the dog seems to like everyone, it’s something that has to be taken seriously, although nobody can figure out just how he got out.
When the animal warden is found dead just outside the shelter, Kari becomes a suspect, along with several other animal lovers.
The new vet, the shelter volunteers and others band together to save Kari and the dog.
This will be a nice series to follow. Good characters that readers will like to see grow.
Bodies and Bows
By Elizabeth Penney
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
This is the third book in the Apron Shop mystery series featuring Iris Buckley, who owns the shop Ruffles and Bows in Blueberry Cove in Maine, along with her grandmother. They have just finished their busiest season so Iris is looking forward to some down time.
But when her friend Bella is accused of the hit-and-run death of Lance Pederson, Iris knows she has to help clear her name, all while helping Sophie plan her wedding and working on the lighthouse rehabilitation committee.
And while working on the lighthouse clean up, Iris discovers an old love letter, so there’s another project: Find the sender and the recipient.
The murder has a nice little twist in the end. I enjoy this series and the friendships among the women.
Fatal Fried Rice
By Vivien Chien
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
In another of the Noodle Shop series, set in a Chinese restaurant in Cleveland, Lana Lee, who runs the family restaurant, decides to go to culinary school. Although she works the front of the restaurant, Lana can’t cook, not even fried rice.
She doesn’t want her family to know, so she is attending a night class — and wouldn’t you know it — the first night Margo Chan, the instructor, turns up dead after class. And naturally Lana is the one who finds her, so she becomes the number one suspect.
Lana knows she can’t count on the help of her boyfriend, Adam, since the crime didn’t occur in his jurisdiction, but she’s not going to rest until she clears her name.
The characters in this series are what makes it work.
A Tale of Two Cookies
By Eve Calder
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
In this humorous cozy mystery from the Cookie House series, Kate McGuire, a pastry chef, is enjoying her life on Coral Cay, Fla. She is the junior partner in the bakery, so she is mostly baking cookies, cakes and whatever.
Her friend Desiree, along with her fiance, Judson, have come to the island and decided to go ahead and get married. Judson says he’ll take care of most of the arrangements for their beach wedding. All Desiree has to do is get her dress.
When Judson disappears the night before the wedding, Desiree is left at the altar, but she has faith in Judson. She is sure something has happened to him, and it’s not cold feet. Judson, an environmentalist, has expressed concern about something he spotted when they were out on a boat. Desiree feels that someone has kidnapped him.
Kate agrees, so she and her friends start asking questions.
So many of these cozy mystery series feature folks baking and cooking. Good thing I’m too lazy to actually make the recipes shared at the end!
Death in Bloom
By Jess Dylan
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
This is the first book in the Flower House mystery series, introducing readers to Sierra Ravenswood, who is a new part-time employee of a flower shop in her hometown in Aerieville, Tenn.
Sierra has returned home after trying to make it in Nashville as a singer. This isn’t what she saw herself doing at the age of 28.
But, she’s determined to do her new job to the best of her ability, and arranges to teach some workshops, the first of which is a bouquet-arranging event. Things don’t go so well when a customer drops dead after eating a snack at the workshop. Sierra is on the suspect list, along with everyone else who attended.
And her new boss has left town, asking her to take over the store — and his dog, Gus.
Sierra has a full plate as she learns the business and tries to solve the murder.
Good read.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
