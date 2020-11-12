Angel Tree

The Country Bookshop's Angel Tree is up and ready for local residents to pick out books for children in need.

 COURTESY OF ANGIE TALLY

The Country Bookshop Angel Tree looks a little bit different this year. 

After more than 25 years of a “ Charlie Brown” Christmas tree hung with 4-inch paper angels, a new 8-foot tall tree stands proudly in the front of The Country Bookshop.

Instead of angels, this year’s Angel Tree is decorated with colored paper balls and boasts a poofy heavenly angel on top.  

Just as always, however, each ball contains the name of one Moore County child in need. This year’s tree holds more than 500 of these colorful tags. On the front of each is the name of a child, their age, and sometimes, the title of the book they would like to own.

All children are students from one of the local Head Start programs or children defined as “ food insecure” by their elementary school.  

“I love supporting the Angel Tree,” says Southern Pines resident Janie Boland Kendall. “My father always showed us children how important it was to give of what we had, and in the honor of his generous nature, I like to remember him by donating to the Angel Tree project.”

Kathy Snyder, of Pinewild, says that her family generally volunteers for a number of local agencies during the year.

“But this year, with so many organizations being closed and so many programs on hold, we are thrilled to still be able to help out with the Angel Tree project,” she says. “It is one of the highlights of our year.”

Those wishing to support the tree may choose one of three options: Choose an ornament and purchase a book for that child, choose a book and allow a staff member to match the book with an ornament, or simply make a donation that will be used to purchase books for any left on the tree following the deadline.

This year’s Angel Tree has an initial deadline of Friday, Dec. 4, to allow time for books to be wrapped and delivered before students leave on break. However, the tree will remain up until all requests have been granted. Customers will receive a 20 percent discount for each book donated. Contributions may also be made over the telephone with a credit card. 

To donate, or for more information, call The Country Bookshop at (910) 692-3211.

