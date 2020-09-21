On Sept. 8 Angela Gaskell celebrated two events: her 40th birthday and the first anniversary of her kidney transplant.
“I have a renewed sense of life, like being reborn,” Gaskell says.
Organ transplantation has become so routine that the news hardly creates a stir. Unless the procedure is happening on you. Then it is both education and odyssey.
Gaskell told her story to The Pilot in April 2019, after spending four years on the transplant list while undergoing dialysis for end-stage renal disease. Patients on dialysis have a life expectancy of five to 10 years. Depending on variables many live longer, according to the National Kidney Foundation.
Gaskell’s kidney damage may have been associated with a previous lupus diagnosis.
Quite a mountain to climb for the ballerina who attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and danced with the Cincinnati Ballet and Hungarian National Ballet.
Although the surgery has become commonplace, the process remains daunting. At UNC Hospitals’ Kidney Specialty and Transplant Clinic, where Gaskell was a patient, last year 74 patients received kidneys from cadaver donors, 27 from living donors. The waiting list numbered 768. Living donors are preferred but scarce. Gaskell’s sister was not a match.
“Transplantation isn’t always an option. But I was young, with no co-morbidities,” she says.
She was doing well enough on dialysis to move to Colorado, where she lived in a cabin, on a farm, and trained German shepherds. While there, her care was supervised by a team at a Colorado Springs hospital, and her name added to their transplant list — longer than the one at UNC.
Circumstances brought her back to the Sandhills when, ironically, calls came from Colorado about possible donors. The first three were unsuitable. The fourth happened on Sept. 6, 2019.
“The blood antigen tests were good. My bags were packed,” Gaskell says.
Her mother, who does not fly, had already begun the 1,700 mile drive with Gaskell’s dog.
She rushed to RDU, got a direct flight to Colorado, arrived at 5:30 p.m. and went straight to the hospital where the donor — a young 250-pound man — had died.
Gaskell actually saw the donor kidney once it had been removed.
“It was huge,” she recalls. Gaskell is a petite 115 pounds.
Once implanted, “The kidney took a while to get going,” Gaskell learned.
The surgery lasted more than three hours, with significant post-op pain. She remembers clutching a pillow to her torso.
“But what a relief, to get my peritoneal catheter out,” she says.
Gaskell was hospitalized only two days, but remained in Colorado with friends for three months, while her medications were being adjusted. Side effects include thinning hair and neuropathy; she may be more susceptible to viruses, but is accustomed to wearing a mask and isn’t overly worried about COVID-19.
“I’ve had so many health challenges I’m desensitized,” she says.
Gaskell will be on anti-rejection meds for life. Her care is once again monitored at UNC and elsewhere.
As often happens, Gaskell turned her experience into activism. In June, she traveled to Washington as a citizens’ advocate to lobby in the halls of Congress for Medigap insurance for all. A kidney transplant, covered by most insurance plans, costs approximately $400,000.
Gaskell describes herself as “triple insured.” Medicare covers dialysis, in most cases. A fundraiser held in Moore County before the transplant helped with transportation and living expenses during Gaskell’s journey.
No longer tethered to dialysis, Gaskell has a new attitude, a new purpose.
“I had a storied career, but my life as a dancer is over … like losing a limb. Now I practice yoga, stretch, walk, do other exercises. It’s like I’m emerging from a cocoon,” she says.
Gaskell works for a nonprofit conservation organization and lives in rural Moore County, where she hopes to start an advocacy group. Her mantra: Be back better — good begets good.
“It’s like I’m emerging from a cocoon with a positive motivation to play catch-up,” she says. “Am I happy? Oh my gosh…yes.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.