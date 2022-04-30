The New Horizons Band in the Pines will hold a public concert on Friday, May 13, at 3 p.m., at the Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
Both the Concert Band and Swing Band will be performing in this hour-long concert featuring “classical” music from Gershwin and Broadway, traditional classics, Sousa and the Beatles. The Swing Band program ranges from traditional jazz and swing era classics to Latin and “Sesame Street” with a jazz feel.
Another spring performance is scheduled Friday, May 6, at noon, as part of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s “Bach’s Lunch” series. The performance includes the Broadway musical, "Phantom of the Opera” with Emmanuels' famed pipe organist.
The New Horizons Band is a group that gives back and pays it forward. Most of their early audiences were patrons of senior living centers in Moore County, including Penick Village, Belle Meade and Pine Knoll, in addition to the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
Last spring, the band celebrated its 20th concert after returning from a two-year COVID hiatus at the Senior Enrichment Center with an overflow crowd.
“We try to return our appreciation to these amazing audiences at every opportunity,” said spokesperson Lori Hunzeker.
The band rehearses at Sandhills Community College. One of their newest initiatives is to provide donation to assist students in need of support at the college through the newly created student advocate position.
