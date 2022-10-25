There are many who are stressed and fearful in the world of today’s insecurities. They search to return to a world without anxiety, loneliness and isolation. Self-help advisers encourage us to seek new places and renewed hobbies to bring us back toward a healthier norm.
Among the arts, music has been proven to reduce anxiety and reconnect people. Various studies across time have proven that music can calm anxiety, lift depression and in group performance, remove that sense of isolation that is prevalent in today’s world.
Moore County is rich in music and music performance groups. The opportunities to become part of a musical experience are many.
One of the several instrumental groups in our area is New Horizons Band in the Pines.
For over 20 years senior-aged Moore County residents have either taken up an instrument for the first time, or dusted off an old high school horn and joined this band. The group brings people together, whether they are inexperienced first time players, former high school and college performers or retired band directors.
Both audience and players are lifted by memorable band tunes from Sousa marches to Star Wars movie themes. Sitcom themes from the 1960s, memorable Beatles hits and famous Broadway tunes round out their repertoire.
In recent years, a jazz band emerged from the larger concert band. Their lively Big Band-era tunes have netted them many performance requests across the county.
There is no better time than now to sign up for lessons or begin a new or renewed talent. Public performances include the Holly Arts Festival, local senior centers and a final Christmas concert held each year at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
For more information about joining New Horizons Band, visit nhbinthepines.com or call (910) 215-0240 and leave a message.
