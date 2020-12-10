The New Horizons Band in the Pines, based in Pinehurst and Southern Pines, is one resilient group of musicians.
“When regular rehearsals stopped in early March because of the COVID pandemic restrictions, members were momentarily stymied about what to do,” says a spokesman.
On June 30, a few musicians started meeting again, physically distanced, outdoors in the Timmel Pavilion in Pinehurst’s Arboretum Park. Attendance began to build up to the point that the band was able to rehearse music and play two concerts.
The first one was live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil .
“Scroll down to the Oct. 3 video,” says the spokesman. “It will rotate to correct position after a bit.”
Now, for the holidays, the band is offering a video Christmas card at its website nhbinthepines.com.
DVDs were also provided to all the retirement villages where the band normally performs holiday concerts.
“Filmed in the shelter house in Rassie Wicker Park in Pinehurst on Nov. 17, it shows our enthusiasm and commitment to make music together,” says the spokesman. “The thermometer was just under 60 degrees, and the wind was blowing about 15 mph, with gusts occasionally blowing over music stands. In the video, you may notice one band member whose sunglasses attest to her determination to be a part of the recording, just five days after eye surgery.”
The addition of “’Twas The Night Before Christmas” was put together, with narration by local author, educator and former editor of The Pilot, Steve Bouser.
For more information about the band, visit nhbandinthepines.com.
