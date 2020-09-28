The pandemic has all but shut down band, orchestra and choir rehearsals across the country. Musicians are chomping at the bit to get back to making music. Here in Moore County one group has found a way to hold rehearsals while respecting the social distancing guidelines in effect.
Since June 30, between 15 and 19 senior adult musicians, all members of the New Horizons Band in the Pines, have been meeting on Tuesday mornings outdoors at the Timmel Pavilion shelter house in the Pinehurst Arboretum park. They have been preparing to perform at the Southern Pines Autumnfest and the Holly Arts and Crafts Festival in Pinehurst.
When the Autumnfest was cancelled, Kate Curtin, of the Arts Council of Moore County, proposed a Facebook Live concert, which will feature the New Horizons Band and other musicians on Saturday, Oct. 3 starting at 11 a.m.
The Facebook Live event can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil. The video will remain available for 10 days. Other helpful information is at mooreart.org/autumnfest.
