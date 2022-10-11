After the success of the grand reopening event in June 2021, the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) decided to create an event that would be similar with fun games, food and prizes.
Thus begins the new Fall Fest tradition Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be all kinds of carnival type games and prizes for attendees to play, fresh popped popcorn, apple cider and pumpkin muffins, a photo booth for people to take a fun picture in front of a fall-themed backdrop.
Live music will be performed during the event by “Second Choice.” Instead of the trio that usually makes up the group — Rick Fifield, Archie Stevens and Jennifer King — only Fifield and Stevens will be performing.
“People had so much fun playing games, eating, and winning prizes at our grand reopening, let’s create this type of event each year,” says Terri Prots, Aging Services director with the Moore County Department of Aging.
Some of the special games for this event will be fishin’ for pumkins; Guess Who, in which you guess member of the SEC staff; how well do you know the SEC, during which your knowledge of the Department of Aging will be tested; a kissing booth, where you guess how many kisses are in the jar; pumpkin mini-golf putt, and many more.
Admission is free and prizes will be provided by local businesses.
The event will take place in the walking track located on the first floor of the SEC and is open to any Moore County resident who is 50 years or older.
Registration is not required for this event, but if you’d like more information, call (910) 947-4483.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.