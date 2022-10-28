The Arts Council’s November/December feature exhibit, “Passages and Perspective,” features works by Betty Hendrix, Ken McNeill, Beth E. Roy and Jean Skipper. The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsors of the exhibit include Judy Allen, Linnea Lockwood and Rick Norland, and Natasha Corday and Tim Russell.
Each artist in the exhibit has a unique perspective on how change impacts their lives and creative processes. With the twists and turns of the past few years, the art in the show is a visual representation of that process.
A native of Richmond, Ind., Betty Hendrix has called North Carolina home for 33 years. Before moving to Whispering Pines, she raised sons, worked at a corporate job in Connecticut, finished her degree in economics, all while carving out time to draw and paint. She has been creating ever since.
Not being one who works in only one medium, Hendrix modestly puts it, “I play with many mediums.”
In fact, she is an award-winning artist who excels in any medium she chooses, such as drawing, watercolor, colored pencil, pastel, scratchboard, silver point, gouache, watercolor silk screens and photography. Her work is mostly nature oriented and always done from life or from her own photos. She is a signature member of the Colored Pencil Society of America, an invited member of the Miniature Painters, Sculptors and Gravers Society, and has exhibited in countless national and international exhibits.
Born in Sanford, Ken McNeill grew up in central North Carolina’s tobacco country and took for granted the natural beauty of pastures, ponds and barns. It was only after becoming an adult that he began to paint his surroundings and truly started seeing color in the shadows and the play of light. Breaking scientific constraints of his day job as an electrical engineer, McNeill paints nights and weekends, filling canvases with bold swirls of color, using oils and acrylics.
In addition to rural landscapes, his art contains farm and fiber animals inspired by his wife’s obsession with spinning, knitting, and all things fiber. Now he also paints sheep, goats, alpacas and bunnies, with the goal of finding an animal’s attitude or personality and translating it to canvas.
Beth E. Roy, an accomplished award-winning fine artist and potter, was born in Jackson, Mich., and grew up on a farm. After finding her love of oil painting in her early 20s, she joined the Army to help with the expense of studying art in college. It was also the Army that first introduced her to Southern Pines, while stationed at Fort Bragg. She likes to tell people, “I wasn’t born here, but I got here as fast as I could.”
Roy’s pottery is highly textured, with luscious glazes that bring out the best in each handmade piece that she makes. She creates both wheel-thrown and slab constructed pottery in traditional glazes and in a horse hair raku treatment. Teapots are one of her specialties, and her pottery ornaments and nativities have also become perennial favorites among collectors. Her paintings, mostly in oil, are of animals and landscapes.
Born in Pittsburgh, Jean Skipper was exposed to museums, the masters, and ovation-worthy performances as a child. Her father, a maintenance foreman for J&L Steel, created sculptures from scrap metal. Her mother exercised her creativity in the kitchen and in the way she cared for others. Her aunts and uncles drew, painted, performed music, danced and sang. Her family’s creative practices and generosity of spirit continue to inspire her today.
Now living and working in Vass, as a professional artist and metalsmith, Skipper incorporates solid copper, sterling silver, found objects and other treasures into sentimental and whimsical, one-of-a-kind jewelry and assemblages. One of her students pointed out that her maiden name, “Kessler,” can mean “coppersmith” in German. Despite working with copper for over 17 years, she was unaware of this fact.
Although Skipper worked in banking for 15 years before becoming a professional artist, she has always used her business sense to operate her art businesses. One such business is ReMe Retreats, which began as a dream between herself and fellow artist friend, Jodi Ohl. ReMe Retreats specializes in small, intimate groups that share a love of creativity, peacefulness, food, laughter and a desire for much more than just art classes. Another one of her businesses is ARTworks Vass, which is part gallery, part classroom and part artists’ studios. Located just 1 mile from U.S. 1, in Vass, ARTworks Vass is where artists and art lovers can gather for inspiration, creativity, and conversation. True to her artist spirit, Skipper approaches gallery management at ARTworks Vass as a form of creative expression too. This is apparent when you walk into the space, being surrounded by amazing artwork, the artists who created it and guests who are the most interesting people you can imagine.
In 2021, Skipper was the recipient of an Artist Support Grant from the Arts Council of Moore County and the North Carolina Arts Council. Revamped in 2020 to support individual artists during the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant allowed her to purchase camera equipment that helped elevate the photographs of her work and to film high-quality, promotional videos, which led to an increase in sales of her artwork and classes.
“After a challenging year during the pandemic, it’s helped to shift my focus to future possibilities,” Skipper said.
Don’t miss the twist and turns of these fascinating artists at Campbell House Galleries. The exhibit is open Nov. 4 through Dec. 17, weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Campbell House is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave. in Southern Pines.
