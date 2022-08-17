Tammy Rogers (left), of Scotland County, took Best in Show in 2017, and has won numerous ribbons over the years in the N.C. State Fair advanced beading category. She is pictured avove with Kim Clary-Bernd, of Harnett County, who won a third place ribbon for her quilting work in 2017.
Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen-decorated seashells and artwork-inspired floral arrangements.
“It is exciting to announce new competitions to go along with categories that are always so popular, like decorated cakes and quilts,” said John Buettner, competitive exhibits coordinator. “We have competitions to appeal to a wide variety of individuals, from seashell painting, painted rocks, terrarium building, shoe decorating and even coloring sheets. I encourage everyone, and all ages, to check out the competitions because just like the N.C. State Fair itself, there is something for everyone.” In 2021, more than 36,000 items were entered in competitions at the fair.
Most entry deadlines are Sept. 15. Exhibitors must have registered prior to the entry deadline. Entry forms can be mailed in or exhibitors can enter online using ShoWorks, an online application system that is widely used at fairs across the country.
“Exhibitors can enter at the website or by downloading the ShoWorks app. This will help streamline the process, report results quicker and be a way that exhibitors can manage multiple exhibits at a fair or even several fairs,” Buettner said. “Since this is new, we have provided instructions for entering each competition on our website as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.