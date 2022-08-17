State Fair Winners

Tammy Rogers (left), of Scotland County, took Best in Show in 2017, and has won numerous ribbons over the years in the N.C. State Fair advanced beading category.  She is pictured avove with Kim Clary-Bernd, of Harnett County, who won a third place ribbon for her quilting work in 2017.

 COURTESY OF TAMMY ROGERS

Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen-decorated seashells and artwork-inspired floral arrangements.

“It is exciting to announce new competitions to go along with categories that are always so popular, like decorated cakes and quilts,” said John Buettner, competitive exhibits coordinator. “We have competitions to appeal to a wide variety of individuals, from seashell painting, painted rocks, terrarium building, shoe decorating and even coloring sheets. I encourage everyone, and all ages, to check out the competitions because just like the N.C. State Fair itself, there is something for everyone.” In 2021, more than 36,000 items were entered in competitions at the fair.

