The Church of the Advent is a new Christian church plant laying down roots in Moore County and at least initially in Whispering Pines. The Rev. Michael J. McKinnon, known as “Father Michael,” has been ordained for 27 years and is a priest in the Anglican tradition. Father Michael and his family recently relocated to North Carolina from Marlborough, Mass., where he served for 18 years.
“It was hard to say goodbye to my church family after so many years, but I am excited to see what God has planned for us now in North Carolina,” said McKinnon.
The new church plant is starting from scratch. While many church plants begin with a core group of people, some financial support, and a place to meet weekly for worship and study, McKinnon accepted the call to plant this new church from scratch; no people, no initial financial support, and no place to meet.
“It may sound a bit scary,” he said, “but I know the Lord goes before us and that He will bring to fruition what He has planned. Jesus said to His disciples, ‘Take heart; it is I. Do not be afraid.’ That is what I am planning to do.” Although the new church has yet to have its first worship service, things are already beginning to come together. Saint Paul Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Whispering Pines is graciously providing The Church of the Advent with a temporary place to worship, share fellowship and study on Sunday mornings.
“They are certainly practicing Christian hospitality by providing us a temporary place to worship on the Lord’s Day and we are very grateful,” McKinnon said.
The new church already has its first members in addition to the McKinnon family. The Rev. Dan Hardin, a full colonel and chaplain in the U.S. Army, and his family, have joined The Church of the Advent, and “Fr. Dan” will be serving as an assisting priest on most weekends.
“This is God at work,” McKinnon said, adding, “I knew my friend Father Dan lived somewhere in the Carolinas, but I did not know he lived only 2 miles from the house we recently purchased and that the Lord had placed a desire in his heart to plant a new Anglican church in Moore County.”
McKinnon will also be teaching Christian Apologetics to middle school students at All Saints’ Christian Academy, which meets at Hillmon Grove Baptist Church, Cameron, a school committed to an affordable classical Christian education serving Moore, Cumberland, Harnett and Lee counties.
Lastly, McKinnon was an active member of his community in Marlborough, Mass., including serving as chaplain to the city’s Fire Department and as a member of the Marlborough Rotary Club. He hopes to continue to serve in these ways locally in North Carolina.
When asked to briefly describe Anglicanism, McKinnon said, “Anglicanism is both Evangelical and Catholic. As such, Anglicanism offers biblical teaching and preaching, recognizing the Holy Bible as God’s Word and containing all things necessary for salvation. At the same time Anglicanism maintains and offers the same Scriptures, sacraments and worship, creedal faith, and apostolic ministry as that of the undivided Catholic Church, with an emphasis on the first 500 years of Christianity. Simply put, Anglicanism offers early Christianity for people today.”
The Church of the Advent will offer worship in the great tradition, evangelism, discipleship, outreach and mission, and plans to be very active in the greater community. They will serve those who serve, ministering to our military and first responders and their families.
Worship services will be held at 11:30 a.m. every Sunday at Saint Paul Lutheran Church (LCMS), 3253 Niagara-Carthage Road, Whispering Pines. The first service is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18. For information about The Church of the Advent, call Father Michael at (910) 585-4305, or email fr.michael.advent@gmail.com. The church website is thechurchoftheadvent.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.