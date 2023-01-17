Brain Power: Neuroplasticitywill be offered on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. This is a free event. For more information or to sign up to attend this presentation, call (910) 947-4483.
If you are over the age of 60, you have some control over your neuroplasticity. Like any other muscle in your body, with your brain, you either use it or lose it. Keeping your brain engaged and consistently rewiring itself is key to your long-term cognitive functioning and your overall well-being. Your behavior is everything when it comes to rewiring your brain.
The human brain is a miraculous organ that is constantly changing. It can grow, shrink, and even rewire itself in response to your life experiences. The phenomenon of neuroplasticity allows your brain to shape itself according to the demands of your life’s circumstances, both positive and negative.
To leverage the magic of neuroplasticity, you can physically create new neural pathways in your brain through your daily choices and behaviors. You can literally change your brain for the better by choosing a behavior that supports learning new skills, practicing healthy habits, and embracing difficult challenges.
One of the best ways to use neuroplasticity to break old, unhealthy behaviors and thought patterns is to adopt a growth mindset. A growth mindset is the belief that your skills, talents and intelligence level can be developed with effort, at any age, as opposed to the idea that you’re simply born with or without a fixed skill, talent or intelligence level.
Four critical components of a growth mindset are to: seek challenges, focus on the process, accept feedback, and practice mindfulness. We live in a chaotic world where everything and everyone is competing for your attention. Mindfulness helps you find peace and stay in the present moment. There are many ways to practice mindfulness: meditation, yoga and tai chi, just to name a few. A study from the University of PA followed participants with early cognitive decline for eight weeks and found that practicing a type of yoga and meditation reversed memory loss while reducing anxiety.
When you combine the benefits of lifelong learning and adopting a growth mindset, you boost your neuroplasticity and develop new brain connections, protect against cognitive decline, you feel physically, emotionally, and mentally stronger, more fulfilled, increase your life span and develop deeper relationships.
“Brain health is on everyone’s mind, no pun intended,” says Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator. “I wanted to create a three-prong program that increases neuroplasticity, helps people with chronic pain as well as becoming more mindful and therefore, happier. This program will combine presentations from specialists, videos and events throughout the year, as well as challenges to try activities that have proven to achieve neuroplasticity offered at the SEC.”
