Col. Nelson L. Neil, U.S. Air Force (ret.), has been a resident of Moore County since 1975. The 96-year-old, currently resides at Belle Meade Retirement Community in Southern Pines.
On Aug. 31, the Neil family witnessed a wonderful event sponsored by Dream Flights: Neil was given a ride in a Boeing Stearman biplane — the same aircraft used to train many military aviators in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The plane was piloted by Tim Gardner.
Neil’s granddaughter, Kristen Tyndall Arnott, made the connection with Dream Flights and set up the flight.
“As we make these heroes’ wishes come true, our Dream Flights inspire them to share their stories,” says a spokesman. “We collect, preserve and share those stories of how they survived through times of great strife to remind us of our shared humanity, our connection to each other and the value of listening.”
Nelson Louis Neil was born in 1925 in the small town of Derry, Pa., 50 miles east of Pittsburgh. In early 1943, just before his 18th birthday, he was contacted by the local draft board, laying out his options. He loved to fly and had logged “a little stick time” at the local airfield when he was just 16 years old. His dream was to become a pilot.
One of his mentors advised him to go see a recruiter friend in Greensburg, Pa. The recruiter arranged for him to take a battery of tests for the Army Air Corps.
Neil passed all the tests easily with flying colors. Two weeks later, he was on his way to boot camp for three months, then reported to the Eastern Flying Command in Nashville. He did his first solo flight in a PT-17 biplane. He later trained on B-25s and the B-24 long range bomber.
Neil needed to finish high school to be commissioned, so in 1945 he was placed on active reserve and completed his high school education. He enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh and was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in 1946. In 1950, Neil was called back to active duty and learned to fly the C-119, also referred to as the Flying Boxcar. He was sent to Korea in 1951 and flew 13 months of missions. He loved the Air Force and decided to make it his career.
In early 1968, Nelson was assigned to Okinawa, Japan, where he flew 67 support missions to South Vietnam. In 1970, Lt. Col. Neil was assigned to Langley Air Force Base, in Hampton, Va., where he was appointed commander of the 36th Tactical Airlift Squadron. In 1972, now with the rank of colonel and stationed at Pope Air Force Base, Neil returned to Vietnam for his third tour of duty. Based in Ubon, Thailand, for 12 months, Neil flew mostly nighttime missions with his C-130 Gunship. He and his crew flew several successful flights during which they prevented the flow of weapons and supplies through Cambodia to Viet Cong troops.
In 1975, after 32 years of distinguished and dedicated military service, Nelson Neil retired and returned to civilian life. An avid golfer most of his life, he had become familiar with the Pinehurst/Southern Pines area while stationed at Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base. He and his late wife, Jean settled in the Sandhills in the late 1970s. They had four children, sons, Scott Regan Neil and Michael Louis Neil; daughter, Patti Jo Neil Tyndall, and a son, Kirk Richard Neil, who died in 1995. There are five granddaughters, and one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.
“Dad enjoyed the flight immensely,” says Tyndall.
