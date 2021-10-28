Aviation Art

This art piece from Isabel Chang, of Cary Academy, was one of three international winners from North Carolina in the 2021 Aviation Art Contest.

 COURTESY OF NCDOT

The N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging children and teenagers to show off their artistic work by taking part in the 2022 Aviation Art Contest.

This year’s theme is “Design Your Perfect Aircraft.” All North Carolina students born between Jan. 1, 2004, and Dec. 31, 2015, are welcome to submit their entries now through Jan. 10. The entries will be judged in one of three age groups: junior (ages 6-9), intermediate (ages 10-13) and senior (ages 14-17). 

Every entry in each age group will have a chance to compete for one of three prizes to be awarded to the student and his or her school. The top 10 art pieces in each age group will be displayed at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

The top three in each group will be advanced to the national competition, which will be hosted by the National Association of State Aviation Officials in Washington, D.C. National winners are submitted to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s headquarters in Switzerland for the international contest.

N.C. students saw much success in last year’s competition, winning five of the nine prizes in the national competition and three top prizes internationally.

Submissions must be postmarked no later than Jan. 10. Artwork and a certificate of authenticity should be mailed to NCDOT Aviation Art Contest,

NC Division of Aviation, 1560 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1560.

More information about the 2022 North Carolina Aviation Art Contest can be found at https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/students-youth/aviation-art-contest/Pages/contest-rules.aspx. The contest is sponsored by the North Carolina Airports Association and member donors.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days