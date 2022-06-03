This June, as part of its 25th anniversary season of the Joseph M. Bryan Jr., Theater in the Museum Park, the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) will host a special Juneteenth weekend of activities and performances, featuring Grammy, Stellar and Dove Award–winning artists; a screening of the documentary “Summer of Soul,” and the kickoff of the new series Jazz at the NCMA.
The performances are part of the Museum’s Outdoor Performing Arts and Film series, presented by First Citizens Bank.
“Our campus is alive this summer with music, film and dance,” said museum director Valerie Hillings. “We are excited to host our second annual Juneteenth weekend and kick off a new series celebrating jazz music outside in the Museum Park.”
Jazz at the NCMA showcases the art form of jazz, often considered “America’s classical music.” This inaugural season includes 10-time Grammy-winning a cappella group Take 6, Latin jazz legend Arturo O’Farrill, interpretations of swing by vocalist Veronica Swift, emotionally searing songs of North Carolina native Nina Simone performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Ledisi, and more.
“Jazz at the NCMA emerged from museum visitor requests for more live jazz on our campus,” said Moses T. Alexander Greene, director of performing arts and film, and curator of the series. “Through these performances we hope concertgoers will experience joy and the transcendent power of one of America’s greatest exports to the world.”
Jazz at the NCMA presents:
n Ledisi Sings Nina, with special guest Al Strong, on Thursday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
n Jonathan Butler, with special guest Avery Sunshine, on Thursday, June 30, 7:30 p.m.
n Take 6, with special guest Najee, Thursday, on Thursday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.
n Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, with special guest Veronica Swift, on Thursday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $31.50. For a full schedule and ticket information, visit https://ncartmuseum.org.
In addition, Juneteenth Joy: “A Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music” on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m., features Grammy- and Dove-nominated artist Kelontae Gavin; Grammy and Stellar Award–winning vocalists Kierra Sheard and Le’Andria Johnson; and Grammy, Stellar, and Dove Award–winning gospel music legends Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Fred Hammond. Tickets are on sale now, from $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers.
Juneteenth Joy: “The Sound, Fashion, and Cinema of Freedom” on Saturday, June 18, at 6 p.m., features a celebration of Black culture with Brian Dawson DJ dance party followed by a film screening of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Tickets on sale now, $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers.
NCMA’s Joseph M. Bryan Jr, Theater In The Museum Park is located at 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607. To view the full event calendar or purchase tickets in advance, visit https://visit.ncartmuseum.org/events.
