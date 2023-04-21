Vulnerable, low-income households in need of rehabilitation and accessibility modifications in 31 North Carolina counties will receive help thanks to $11 million from the NC Housing Finance Agency’s Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool (ESFRLP).
Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills and Sandhills Community Action Program, two organizations that assist low-income households in Moore County, were among the recipients.
The ESFRLP finances major home rehabilitation and modifications for households with incomes below 80 percent of their area’s median income. This investment will help veterans, seniors and people with disabilities stay in their homes and out of costly institutions, saving on health care and long-term care costs. Homes with lead hazards occupied by a child 6 years of age or younger may also qualify.
The NC Housing Finance Agency provides this assistance through local governments, regional organizations, community action agencies and other nonprofit agencies. Thirty-eight organizations and local governments will receive funding in the amount of $162,000 set-asides per county served and will manage the rehabilitation process. This $6.156 million will provide comprehensive rehabilitation to at least 114 homes through forgivable loans. An incentive pool of $4.844 million will assist an additional 90 homes.
Organizations and local goverments receiving funding, include:
n Choanoke Area Development Association of NC (Hertford and Northampton)
n Chowan County
n Coastal Community Action (Craven and Onslow)
n Community and Senior Services of Johnston County
n Craven County
n Four Square Community Action Inc. (Clay)
n Gateway Wellness Foundation (McDowell)
n Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills (Moore)
n Hope Restorations, Inc. (Pitt)
n The Housing Assistance Corporation (Henderson)
n Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments (Person and Vance)
n Macon County
n Nash County
n North Carolina Baptist Men/Baptists on Mission (Craven, Pamlico and Sampson)
n Orange County
n Pamlico County
n Partners in Ministry (Scotland)
n Perquimans County
n Piedmont Triad Regional Council (Davidson and Guilford)
n Pitt County
n Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte (Mecklenburg)
n Salisbury Community
n Development Corporation Inc. (Rowan)
n Sandhills Community Action Program (Anson and Moore)
n Scotland County
n Stanly County
n W.A.M.Y Community Action (Avery and Yancey)
n Washington County
n Western Piedmont Council of Governments (Caldwell)
n Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (Brunswick and Onslow)
“Investments in home rehabilitation and accessibility modifications help keep some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens in their homes,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency. “We are proud to partner with such deserving organizations to continue our work stabilizing neighborhoods and contributing to favorable economic and health outcomes statewide.”
The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency is a self-supporting public agency that finances affordable housing opportunities for North Carolinians whose needs are not met by the market. Since its creation by the General Assembly, the Agency has financed more than 298,860 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $29.16 billion. To learn more about the Agency and its programs, visit www.HousingBuildsNC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.