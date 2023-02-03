The Arts Council of Moore County, in partnership with Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, is pleased to announce the first of four lectures in the upcoming Art Lecture Series. Lectures will be presented at 5:30 p.m., on respective dates, in McPherson Theater, located across the breezeway from Owens Auditorium, on the Sandhills Community College campus at 3395 Airport Road, in Pinehurst.
The first lecture, “Nature’s Partner: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Vision for Architecture,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and will be presented by Dr. Molly Gwinn. Gwinn now lives in Oak Park, Ill., near the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, where she volunteers as an interpreter. She and her husband, Byrd, were Pinehurst residents for years, and she has led and presented in the Fine Arts Lecture Series since its inception in 2006.
Gwinn’s presentation will discuss the life and artistic endeavors of the brilliant architect Frank Lloyd Wright. From his early Prairie houses in the Midwest to his contrasting designs for houses and hotels in Arizona and California, to his famous Pennsylvania house Falling Water, Wright’s diversity of design in connection with nature nears perfection.
Upcoming lectures include on Wednesday, March 8, “Bodies in Rome: William Wetmore Story, Harriet Hosmer and Their Sculpture,” presented by Pat Valenti, professor emerita in the Department of English and Foreign Languages at UNC Pembroke. On Wednesday, March 29, “An American in Paris: The Life and Art of Mary Cassatt” and then on April 26, “Master of Light: The Art and Mystery of Johannes Vermeer,” both being presented by Ellen Burke. Burke is an art educator with years of experience as a studio instructor and fine performing arts administrator. Burke’s lectures complement the following films being shown at the Sunrise Theater: “Cassatt: Painting the Modern Woman,” with screenings on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and “Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition,” with screenings on Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets, call (910) 692-3611 or visit SunriseTheater.com.
Cost to attend the Lecture Series is $26 per person per lecture, or $90 per person for all four lectures. Students may attend for free with advance registration. Space is limited, so you are encouraged to reserve your spot now with full payment by calling the Arts Council offices at (910) 692-ARTS (2787) or visit MooreArt.org.
The Arts Council of Moore County thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of this Art Lecture Series: Carolyn Brady, First Bank, The Foundation of FirstHealth, Susan Gaines, LKC Engineering, Penick Village, Poyner Spruill LLP and John Presley.
