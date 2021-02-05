Lara Beth Jones, an occupational therapist, is bringing nature and forest therapy, an experience rooted in the Japanese tradition known as “forest bathing,” to the Moore County area.

In an effort to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones is offering nature and forest therapy walks free of charge for health care providers and teachers at Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities on Sundays in February.

Nature and forest therapy is an evidence-based framework for accessing the therapeutic benefits of immersion in natural environments.

Walks will start at 3 p.m. in the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities parking lot at 555 E Connecticut Ave. on Feb. 7, 14, and 21, and last about two hours. Space is limited; to sign up reach out to Lara Beth at lbjones1@gmail.com or call (910) 612-4330.

Participants will be guided through a series of invitations to relax and connect with nature through their senses. The experience of nature and forest therapy, or “forest bathing” activates the parasympathetic nervous system, or the “rest-and-digest” state that is the body’s optimal state for healing and protects the body against stress.

A recent participant described the experience, saying, "The session was rewarding on many levels that I had never expected. The experience left me grounded, with a feeling of peace and comfort. Taking the time to be present in such a beautiful setting is so underrated in this fast-paced life. I am especially thankful for the benefits I received in the midst of a pandemic that has been causing me anxiety and stress."

For more information, visit larabethjones.com or reach out at lbjones1@gmail.com, or (910)-612-4330.

