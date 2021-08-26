The Nasher Museum will reopen to the public on Sept. 9, with new health and safety protocols, free admission for all and a contemporary exhibition featuring works of art that are new to the collection.
The Nasher Museum Cafe is expected to reopen in September as well with a refreshed menu, subject to university and local guidance in effect at the time.
Museum hours will be restricted this fall: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be closed temporarily on Thursday nights, Saturdays and Sundays.
Reservations are not required. Face masks are required at all times for all visitors.
“We are thrilled to welcome everyone into the museum again,” said Trevor Schoonmaker, Mary D.B.T. and James H. Semans director of the Nasher Museum. “We are very proud of Duke’s expert handling of a major public health crisis for the past 18 months. Now it’s time to safely share our collection with our community, in person once again.
“We strongly encourage all individuals to be fully vaccinated before visiting Duke. The Nasher will adhere to all university, local and state regulations, which are subject to change on short notice depending on public health conditions. Specific health and safety information will be available at https://nasher.duke.edu/visitor-info/hours-admission.
Upcoming Exhibitions
A new exhibition, “In Relation to Power: Politically Engaged Works from the Collection,” focuses on ways that artists comment on, and often vehemently resist, the dynamics of inequitable systems of power. The show includes more than 80 works by 57 artists, including works on paper, paintings, sculpture, photography and video. Many works are on view at the Nasher for the first time.
“Our team has thoughtfully been building a diverse collection and has organized this exhibition that speaks to the social and political issues of our time,” Schoonmaker said. “I hope visitors will enjoy a meaningful engagement with the art and the ideas that they present.”
Beginning Sept. 18, an intimate show in the Incubator Gallery provides a case study of a single work in the Nasher Museum’s collection. “Off the Map: The Provenance of a Painting” focuses on “Portrait of an Artist,” attributed to Joseph Wright of Derby and bequested to the Nasher by Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans in 2013. From England to Berlin, New York to Durham, the 18th-century painting has journeyed far and seen numerous owners, auctions houses and exhibitions since its creation 250 years ago. Opening September 18.
The museum is located at 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Visit nasher.duke.edu or call (919) 684-5135.
