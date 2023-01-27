Outdoor enthusiasts in the Tarheel State will be pleased to know that 2023 is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina. Trails are available for the public to enjoy from the sea to the mountains, and near Southern Pines we are fortunate to have Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve with an array of trails that take hikers on a journey through the natural history of the Sandhills Region.
Weymouth Woods was established in 1963, when Katharine Boyd gave the state 403 acres following the death of her son, Daniel. She wanted the public to have a place to explore and learn in the outdoors just as her son did as a child. The best way to accomplish Katharine’s wishes was to create a new category of state park called a State Natural Area. Camping would not be allowed. Instead, the natural environment would be preserved to the greatest extent possible to provide a place for exploration, exercise and meditation, and trails would serve as a means of achieving that goal. Weymouth Woods became the first such natural area in North Carolina and the focus has not changed as the park has grown to over 900 acres with almost 10 miles of trails.
As I searched for information about the genesis of Weymouth’s trails, I had the chance to interview Tom Howard, who served as a ranger/naturalist at the preserve in the late 1970s. Most of the trails were in place when he arrived, but he recalls hearing about how some of the trails were established. Fire was a major factor, he said. Fire breaks were created to slow the spread of fire and provide routes for vehicles and equipment to gain access for fire suppression. As land managers learned the importance of fire for ecosystem health, fire breaks became a permanent part of the landscape for safety and containment during prescribed burns. The breaks provided some of the first routes for visitors to explore sites deeper in the woods.
In addition to fire, existing land ownership boundaries was another factor that played a role in trail planning and development, Howard said. The Bowers family owned a large piece of property adjacent to the park. Donald Bowers and his brother served as guides for hunters in search of bobwhite quail. The Bowers would often come to the preserve to discuss their concerns about fires in the park spreading onto their property and destroying quail habitat. They removed turkey oaks on their property to reduce the severity of fire and encouraged park staff to do the same. The Bowers brothers determined the best way to prevent turkey oaks from returning was to cut the trees and remove regenerating sprouts for at least three years. After that, the turkey oaks were not likely to return for a long time.
Howard called this the Bowers method, and it worked well. A clear boundary was created where the Bowers removed all turkey oaks, and the park did not. The clearing which served as a fire break would ultimately become a straight trail into the park. The state eventually acquired the Bowers property for addition to the preserve and to this day a lack of turkey oaks is still obvious on the old Bowers property.
Howard also talked about how the various trails were named and said Mac Goodwin, Weymouth Woods’ first superintendent, probably played the biggest role in naming the trails. Howard explained that the state was reluctant to name trails after people, but Goodwin made a strong case for Bower’s Bog Trail because of the relationship between the park and the Bowers brothers. Not only did the brothers have an influence on land management during the early years of the preserve, but Bowers Bog Trail was once part of the Bowers property.
Other trails got their names by considering natural features in the landscape. For example, water moccasins were often seen at the narrowest point in the James Creek where park staff frequently walked when going from the south side of the preserve to the north side. Howard said you could easily step from one side of the creek to the other in a single stride because it was so narrow. Workers had to remain vigilant in the area to avoid snakes while crossing. At some point, a board walk was constructed at the site to reduce erosion from foot traffic and the trail was named Moccasin Crossing.
Vegetation was another factor considered in naming trails. For example, holly trees were common along the Holly Road Trail and lighter stumps were abundant in the area where the Lighter Stump Trail was created. A lighter stump is a dead longleaf pine with a high density of resin in the heartwood called fatwood. The stump catches fire easily and burns even when wet. Howard said the park staff was aware of the location of lighter stumps and were extra cautious when using prescribed fire in such areas.
Howard was also familiar with trails in other areas of the park. He said many trees at the Boyd Tract were spared from the scars of turpentining that resulted when trunks were cut near the base for resin collection. Such trees are called round timber because they retain their round shape and are abundant along the Round Timber Trail.
The 11 designated trails of Weymouth Woods are located on three geographically separate tracts that make up the preserve: the Weymouth Tract on Fort Bragg Road, the Boyd Tract on Connecticut Avenue, and the Paint Hill Tract on Stoneyfield Drive. Most trails were designed for hiking; however, the north end of the Weymouth Tract was selected for equestrian use because it is relatively flat and less susceptible to erosion. Equestrian use is also allowed at the Boyd Tract where horse riding was a common activity for the Boyd family before the land was added to the preserve.
The trails of Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve cannot remain accessible to visitors without a dedicated group of volunteers. If you see people collecting trash, removing fallen limbs, or cleaning trail markers, please take a minute to thank them for their service to the park. The visitor experience is greatly enhanced by their work.
At the end of the interview, I asked Tom Howard to name his favorite spot to visit in the park when he worked there as a Ranger. After a long pause, he said “a high diversity of resources in a small area makes the entire preserve a special place.” Enjoy hiking in Weymouth Woods and make the most of the Year of the Trail by venturing outdoors in this beautiful state.
Tom Lillie, Ph.D., is a retired U.S. Air Force medical entomologist. He and his wife retired to Southern Pines from the Washington, D.C,. area.
