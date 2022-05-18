North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations.

The fourth annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina, and Pollinators and Insects (new category).

Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos, with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.

Since the 1970s, N.C. Wildlife Federation has awarded scholar- ships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields. Applicants must be enrolled full time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.

The Federation will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio- economic elements, extracurricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.

Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27. Visit ncwf.org/scholarships to learn more or apply. For questions, contact Sarah Hollis at sarah@ncwf.org.

N.C. Wildlife Federation also seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards. The prestigious awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses, and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.

The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 10. Categories include Conservationist,

Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.

