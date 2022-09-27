The North Carolina State Fair returns to the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh Oct. 13 - 23, and fairgoers can save money on admission and rides by purchasing tickets online in advance now.
“Buying in advance can save you up to 45 percent off prices compared to buying when you arrive at the fair,” said Kent Yelverton, state fair manager. “It is the most economical way to visit – especially if you’re bringing the whole family, plus you can bypass the ticket lines when you arrive at the fair and head straight to the gates.”
Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth ages 6 to 12 and $5 for senior adults ages 65 and over. Ride wristbands are $30 per wristband or a sheet of 18 ride tickets is $10. Discounted advance tickets are available through Oct. 13.
Also available in advance are online ticket packages designed for every type of fairgoer.
“We offer packages tailored to a variety of fair experiences,” Yelverton said. “If you love the carnival there is a package for that. Want to try out one of our attractions like the State Fair SkyGazer, State Fair Flyer or NC Public House for craft beer, wine, cider or soda? We’ve got packages for those, too.”
Dizzy Pass
Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband for $38. (Unlimited ride wristbands do not include State Fair Flyer or SkyGazer.)
Kegs and Corks Pass
Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one N.C. Public House admission ticket with your choice of two eight-ounce N.C. craft beer or cider samples or two three-ounce N.C. wine samples for $17.
State Fair Flyer Package
Includes two FastTrack gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets for $32.
State Fair SkyGazer Package
Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket for $14.
The North Carolina State Fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.