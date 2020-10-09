High school juniors and seniors are unable to participate in the time-honored tradition of visiting colleges this fall in their search for the best fit to continue their education. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in most colleges and universities having to limit campus visits.

North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU), which represents the 36 private, nonprofit colleges in North Carolina, will solve the problem by hosting a virtual College Fair during the week of Oct.19-23.

Prospective students can go to www.ncicu.org/ncicu-2020-college-fair/ anytime to view a video from each of the 36 colleges and universities. They can also register for sessions with admissions counselors at the colleges of their choice. Those sessions will be held at the following assigned times during the week:

  • Monday, Oct. 19 — Barton College, 4 p.m.; Belmont Abbey College; 4:30 p.m.; Brevard College, 5 p.m.; Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, 5:30 p.m.; Catawba College, 6 p.m.; Chowan University, 6:30 p.m.; Davidson College, 7 p.m.; and Elon University, 7:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 20 — St. Andrews University, 4 p.m.; Saint Augustine’s University, 4:30 p.m.; Bennett College, 5 p.m.; Gardner-Webb University, 5:30 p.m.; Meredith College, 6 p.m.; Greensboro College, 6:30 p.m.; Guilford College, 7 p.m.; and High Point University, 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 21 — Johnson C. Smith University, 4 p.m.; Lees-McRae College, 4:30 p.m.; Pfeiffer University, 5 p.m.; Livingstone College, 5:30 p.m.; Methodist University, 6 p.m.; Montreat College, 6:30 p.m.; Duke University, 7 p.m.; N.C. Wesleyan College, 7:30 p.m.; Louisburg College, 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 22 — Queens University of Charlotte, 4 p.m.; Shaw University, 4:30 p.m.; University of Mount Olive, 5 p.m.; Wake Forest University, 5:30 p.m.; Warren Wilson College, 6 p.m.; William Peace University, 6:30 p.m.; Wingate University, 7 p.m.; Campbell University, 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 23 — Lenoir-Rhyne University, 4 p.m.; Mars Hill University, 4:30 p.m.; Salem College, 5 p.m.

This is an opportunity for students of all ages to explore North Carolina’s private college offerings from the comfort of their homes, and to get answers to admissions, financial aid, and campus life questions.

Questions about the virtual College Fair can be directed to Rebecca Leggett at leggett@ncicu.org.

