From rockets and exoplanets to telescopes and astronauts, get ready for take off during Astronomy Days this Saturday and Sunday, Jan 28-29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 11 W. Jones St., in Raleigh. We'll be exploring humans in space: past, present and future with stellar activities and presentations — including our special guest, NASA Astronaut Christina Koch.
The Museum is proud to partner with the Raleigh Astronomy Club for Astronomy Days. Sponsored by the North Carolina Space Grant and Pepsi Bottling Ventures.
NASA Astronaut Christina Koch
Saturday 11am & 1pm Sunday 1pm: A Space Journey
If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be an astronaut who is part of a long duration mission on the International Space Station, this presentation of photos and videos will tell the story first hand. From training to launching, spacewalking, working, landing and returning home, you will hear about the story of a journey to space and the people who make it possible. Christina Hammock Koch was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2013. She completed astronaut candidate training in 2015. She most recently served as flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 59, 60 and 61. Koch set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with a total of 328 days in space. Koch attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering, a bachelor of science in physics and a master of science in electrical engineering. She attended high school at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham, and White Oak High School in Jacksonville. She received an Honorary Ph.D. from North Carolina State University in 2020.
Saturday, Jan. 28
NRC 4th FLOOR
Saturn Room
11am — Building the James Webb Space Telescope Adam Hauser, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Ever wonder what went into designing and building humanity’s largest space telescope? In this talk we will look back at how the James Webb Space Telescope was designed, engineered and built to show us farther into space than ever before!
Noon — 2023/24 Solar Eclipses Tony Rice, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A total solar eclipse will pass through the eastern US in 2024 and an annular eclipse will pass through the southwestern US in 2023. Learn how and where to best experience them as well as look at the other eclipses passing through central North Carolina in across the decades.
1pm — SpaceX and Commercial Space Report 2022 Marc Fusco, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A review of the exciting things going on in the world of commercial space in 2022. We’ll look at SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing and the rest, determine whether they had good or bad years, and see how things in commercial space are blowing up (in a good way).
3pm — InSight on Mars Adam Hauser, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador The Mars InSight Lander was able to provide years of scientific discovery on Mars! In this last mission update, we will look back at everything InSight taught us, and look to where we go next!
4pm — Curiosity Rumbles On: Ten Years exploring Mars Ken Brandt Director, Robeson Planetarium/NCSEA Ambassador Curiosity’s been on the surface of Mars for over 10 years and is still learning more about the Martian environment. Come hear about the latest science results.
Uranus Room
10:30am — Covering Spaceflight Jenny Hautmann & Jamie Carreiro, Supercluster Spaceflight photography and tracking launches from around the world.
11:30am — How to See the Apollo Astronaut’s Footprints on the Moon Dr. Dan Caton, App State Dark Sky Observatory Can you see the footprints from the Earth? It turns out you can actually detect light from them — we will see how that works!
12:30pm — Asteroid Forensics: Unraveling the Origins of our Solar System Dr. Pierre Haenecour, The University of Arizona As remnants left over from the early Solar System, laboratory analysis of samples from asteroids allows us to investigate the origin and evolution of our Solar System. Dr. Haenecour will discuss how the analysis of samples from asteroid Bennu collected by the NASA OSIRIS-REx mission will help us unravel the origin of life. This presentation is sponsored by NC Space Grant. ￼
1:30pm Where the Milky Way Gets Its Dinner Dr. Fabian Heitsch, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Galaxies like the Milky Way keep forming stars. Where does the gas for all the new stars come from? The presentation explores how astronomers have discovered the “dinner options” for the Milky Way, i.e. the gas reservoirs feeding the Milky Way’s star formation.
2:30pm — Setting Sail on the Cosmic Ocean: A Photo Journey With the James Webb Space Telescope Dr. Klaus Pontoppidan, Space Telescope Science Institute Join us for a photographic journey through the science of the new James Webb Space Telescope, and a view behind the scenes of the creation of the famous first images. This presentation is sponsored by NC Space Grant. ￼
3:30pm From Apollo to Artemis Dr. Carter Emmart, American Museum of Natural History The 50th anniversary of the conclusion of NASA’s Apollo Program overlapped its new Artemis-1 flight preparing for the return of astronauts to the Moon. Let’s look closely at the Apollo sites thanks to high resolution imaging by recent missions and preview where Artemis is going and why.
Neptune Room
11am — Radio Astronomy: From the Backyard to Black Holes Dr. Don Ellison, Department of Physics, NCSU In their brief 100-year history, radio telescopes have revealed some of the most spectacular objects in the Universe. Dr. Ellison will show images and explain, in general non-mathematical terms, some of these exotic objects, including active galaxies and black holes.
Noon — The Giant Planet on Jones Street Ron Monti, Raleigh Astronomy Club The Daily Planet is the largest satellite image globe in the world — how was it made and who made it? In this talk, you’ll hear the fascinating story behind Raleigh’s iconic landmark on Jones Street and you’ll also learn how the Daily Planet can be used as a giant scale model for exploring the four “spheres” of Earth (the atmosphere, hydrosphere, geosphere and biosphere).
1pm — Lucy in the Sky with Trojans Matthew Funke, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador The Lucy spacecraft is headed to Jupiter’s orbit. Its mission: to visit more asteroids than any other spacecraft in history. Come see where it’s going, how it’s getting there, and what this mission means to our understanding of these unusual Solar System objects.
2pm — 2022 in Space and a Look to 2023 Tony Rice, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A round-up of the events in astronomy and space exploration during 2022 including the James Webb Space Telescope and Daniel Inouye Solar Telescope, Artemis, space tourism, space debris and more, and what to look out for in 2023.
3pm — Human Spaceflight Report 2022 Marc Fusco, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Marc Fusco will present a review of 2022, another banner year in human spaceflight (HSF), and how it is shaping up for the coming decade. SpaceX is leading the way to a new golden era of human spaceflight and is poised to change the dynamics of HSF with their new Starship, and NASA is back to the moon with the Artemis program.
4pm Saturn V: The Rocket That Took Us to the Moon Michael P. Keefe, Raleigh Astronomy Club & NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A nostalgic review of the Saturn V, it’s major components, when each component was used during the mission and the engineering breakthroughs achieved.
NEC 3rd FLOOR — WINDOWS ON THE WORLD
11am — Avoiding Asteroid Armageddon Matthew Funke, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Recent findings have changed our ideas about diverting potential impactors that might threaten our planet. Come learn about some of the strategies we might use to keep Earth safe.
1pm — Where Are the Aliens? Michael P. Keefe, Raleigh Astronomy Club & NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador In this presentation we will cover some of humanity’s attempts to search for life outside of our planet. What have we discovered, what are the odds of discovering extra-terrestrial life and why don’t we see evidence of extra-terrestrial life when we look into the cosmos.
2pm — NASA’s MONSTER ROCKETS! Comparing the Saturn V, Space Shuttle, and our new SLS Alan Rich, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador NASA’s new monster rocket Space Launch System can take astronauts to the Moon and Mars. Let’s see how it compares with the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V that launched the Apollo Moon missions.
3pm — A Demonstration of Observing Remotely Using App State’s Dark Sky Observatory Dr. Dan Caton, App State Dark Sky Observatory In this program, we will connect to the Dark Sky Observatory and image bright planets visible during the daytime.
Sunday, Jan. 29
NRC 4th FLOOR
Saturn Room
11am — Lucy in the Sky with Trojans Matthew Funke, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador The Lucy spacecraft is headed to Jupiter’s orbit. Its mission: to visit more asteroids than any other spacecraft in history. Come see where it’s going, how it’s getting there, and what this mission means to our understanding of these unusual Solar System objects.
Noon — NASA’s MONSTER ROCKETS! Comparing the Saturn V, Space Shuttle, and our new SLS Alan Rich, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador NASA’s new monster rocket SLS can take astronauts to the Moon and Mars. Let’s see how it compares with the Space Shuttle and the Saturn V that launched the Apollo Moon missions.
1pm — Curiosity Rumbles On: Ten Years exploring Mars Ken Brandt Director, Robeson Planetarium/NCSEA Ambassador Curiosity’s been on the surface of Mars for over 10 years and is still learning more about the Martian environment. Come hear about the latest science results.
2pm — Radio Astronomy: From the Backyard to Black Holes Dr. Don Ellison, Department of Physics, NCSU In their brief 100-year history, radio telescopes have revealed some of the most spectacular objects in the Universe. I will show images and explain, in general non-mathematical terms, some of these exotic objects including active galaxies and black holes.
3pm — 2023/24 Solar Eclipses Tony Rice, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A total solar eclipse will pass through the eastern U.S. in 2024 and an annular eclipse will pass through the southwestern US in 2023. Learn how and where to best experience them as well as look at the other eclipses passing through central North Carolina in across the decades.
4pm — Human Spaceflight Report 2022 Marc Fusco, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassadors A review of 2022, another banner year in human spaceflight, and how it is shaping up for the coming decade. SpaceX is leading the way to a new golden era of human spaceflight and is poised to change the dynamics of HSF with their new Starship, and NASA is back to the moon with the Artemis program.
Uranus Room
10:30am Saturn V: The Rocket That Took Us to the Moon Michael P. Keefe, Raleigh Astronomy Club & NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A nostalgic review of the Saturn V, it’s major components, when each component was used during the mission and the engineering breakthroughs achieved.
11:30am — Taking Off to The Stratosphere: My Experience In The World’s Largest Flying Observatory- NASA’s SOFIA Diane Ripollone, Cardinal Gibbons High School As one of 24 teachers in the nation selected by the SETI Institute to be a 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador, I worked with the scientists on the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) Boeing 747SP aircraft carrying a 2.7-meter telescope. I will share resources from this STEM immersion experience to help convey real-world content to students that illuminate the value of scientific research and the wide variety of STEM career paths available to them.
12:30pm How to See the Apollo Astronaut’s Footprints on the Moon Dr. Dan Caton, App State Dark Sky Observatory Can you see the footprints from the Earth? It turns out you can actually detect light from them–we will see how that works!
1:30pm — Avoiding Asteroid Armageddon Matthew Funke, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Recent findings have changed our ideas about diverting potential impactors that might threaten our planet. Come learn about some of the strategies we might use to keep Earth safe.
2:30pm — Setting Sail on the Cosmic Ocean: A photo journey with the James Webb Space Telescope Dr. Klaus Pontoppidan, Space Telescope Science Institute Join for a photographic journey through the science of the new James Webb Space Telescope, and a view behind the scenes of the creation of the famous first images. This presentation is sponsored by NC Space Grant. ￼
3:30pm From Apollo to Artemis Dr. Carter Emmart, American Museum of Natural History The 50th anniversary of the conclusion of NASA’s Apollo Program overlapped its new Artemis-1 flight preparing for the return of astronauts to the Moon. Let’s look closely at the Apollo sites thanks to high resolution imaging by recent missions and preview where Artemis is going and why.
Neptune Room
11am — Coding for Astronomy Tony Rice, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador We’ll come up with an astronomy question and answer it live using the Python coding language using the same NASA data used to plan missions.
noon — SpaceX and Commercial Space Report 2022 Marc Fusco, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador A review of the exciting things going on in the world of commercial space in 2022. We’ll look at SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing and the rest, determine whether they had good or bad years, and see how things in commercial space are blowing up (in a good way).
1pm Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) – A JAXA Mission to Phobos and Deimos Jeff Qualls, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador This presentation will provide an overview of the JAXA MMX mission to survey the two moons of Mars, to land a rover on Phobos, and to bring samples from the surface of Phobos back to Earth.
3pm — Exoplanets and Planetary Defense: Citizen Science Astronomy using Small Telescopes Stefan Will, Raleigh Astronomy Club Learn about the exciting possibilities for contributing to real science from your backyard, including exoplanet research, planetary defense and asteroid occultations. In this presentation, Stefan Will shows actual science results and highlights opportunities for collaboration with NASA and SETI scientists.
4pm — The Giant Planet on Jones Street Ron Monti, Raleigh Astronomy Club The Daily Planet is the largest satellite image globe in the world — how was it made and who made it? In this talk, you’ll hear the fascinating story behind Raleigh’s iconic landmark on Jones Street and you’ll also learn how the Daily Planet can be used as a giant scale model for exploring the four “spheres” of Earth (the atmosphere, hydrosphere, geosphere and biosphere).
NEC 3rd FLOOR- WINDOWS ON THE WORLD
Noon — Astrophotography Without a Telescope or Star Tracker Naveen Malik, Raleigh Astronomy Club Introduction to astrophotography with a static camera and lens. Malik will show what can be done with just a tripod or a homemade barn door tracker.
2pm — Where Are the Aliens? Michael P. Keefe, Raleigh Astronomy Club & NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador In this presentation we will cover some of humanity’s attempts to search for life outside of our planet. What have we discovered, what are the odds of discovering extra-terrestrial life and why don’t we see evidence of extra-terrestrial life when we look into the cosmos.
3pm — A Demonstration of Observing Remotely Using App State’s Dark Sky Observatory Dr. Dan Caton, App State Dark Sky Observatory In this program we will
