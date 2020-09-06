The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) welcomes visitors back to the museum galleries starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, with updated hours, required free timed tickets to encourage social distancing, and increased health and safety procedures including required cloth masks.
New gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum Park remains open dawn to dusk, with reopened park restrooms. Visitors must reserve a free timed ticket to access the museum collection.
Special exhibitions “Good as Gold: Fashioning Senegalese Women” and “Leonardo Drew: Making Chaos Legible open alongside “Christopher Holt: Contemporary Frescoes/Faith and Community” and “Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting.” Exhibition ticket price is $18 plus tax; tickets and more information on exhibitions are available at www.ncartmuseum.org/summer2020.
“We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the North Carolina Museum of Art,” said Director Valerie Hillings. “Through the collection and exhibitions, we aim to take our visitors on a journey across time and place, offering the comfort of old favorites and the excitement of new discoveries. Our top priority is keeping visitors and staff safe through expanded measures that encourage social distancing and follow state safety guidelines.”
For specific health and safety guidelines at the museum, visit www.ncartmuseum.org/covid19.
The North Carolina Museum of Art, Valerie Hillings, director, is located at 2110 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh.
