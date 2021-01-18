The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) announces the return of “Art in Bloom,” presented by PNC.The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The popular, annual exhibition will take place during not one but two extended weekends in 2021: Thursday through Sunday, June 3-6, and Thursday through Sunday, June 10-13.
A perennial favorite among visitors, “Art in Bloom” displays the stunning creativity of floral designers who interpret works of art in the Museum collection. Most designers are randomly assigned a work from the Museum’s collection to use as inspiration. More than 50 floral designers participate in Art in Bloom each year. Designers include professional shop owners, garden clubs, and hobbyists.
Each year the museum director designates a director’s choice display, and the public votes on people’s choice.
Tickets for this annual fundraiser, which is the museum’s largest, go on sale Wednesday, April 7, for members and Wednesday, April 14, for nonmembers.
Additional information regarding related events and food and drink offerings will be available at ncartmuseum.org/bloom.
