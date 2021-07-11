Thanks to the Longleaf Commitment Grant, eligible 2021 N.C. high school graduates will have a sizable portion of their Sandhills Community College tuition and fees covered for up to two years.
Starting in August, qualifying high school graduates will receive this grant — not a loan — to help cover tuition and fees toward a curriculum degree, diploma or certificate or to attain transfer credits. Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per academic year for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award.
Eligibility requirements for the grant are: be a graduate from an N.C. high school in 2021, be a N.C. resident for tuition purposes, be a first-time college student (Career and College Promise (CCP) and Sand-Hoke School students are eligible), enroll in a curriculum program during the 2021-22 academic year, enroll in at least six credit hours per semester, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-22, have an expected family contribution (EFC) from $0-$15,000 (EFC is based upon the FAFSA determination), renew the FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic year, and meet the SCC satisfactory academic progress requirements.
New students can apply to the college from the link at sandhills.edu. All applicants are accepted through the SCC open door policy.
“To determine aid eligibility, submit your FASFA at www.studentaid.gov,” says a spokesman.
The Longleaf Commitment for High School Graduate Financial Aid is a partnership between the North Carolina Governor’s Office, Community College System and the State Education Assistance Authority. Funds are being made available from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund through federal COVID-19 relief packages. The Grant ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.
Additional Guaranteed Aid
Due to the amazing generosity of donors to SCC combined with federal and state money, Sandhills has more financial aid to award this year than ever before. In addition, for new in-state curriculum students who don’t qualify for federal or state aid, SCC will cover the entire $311 cost of one three-hour credit class plus two of the fees for the fall 2021 semester.
Free Health Care Plan
On top of guaranteed financial aid, SCC will be offering a free health care plan for curriculum students. “Student Care On the Go” is a service developed by FirstHealth that provides an accessible way for students to address a range of health care concerns. The plan offers a fast and familiar way for unlimited tele-health connections with a medical professional by mobile app, web or phone. Students will also be able to receive one in-person visit at a FirstHealth clinic per year. The enrollment period ends Aug. 25, for 2021 fall semester students. Students can enroll through their eForms account on MySCC. Contact Joe Steppe at SCOTG@sandhills.edu for additional information.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college’s website in mid-July. It will contain information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an associate in arts degree or three business certificates with additional program classes to be added spring semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways, and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
