Tree seedlings

The N.C. Forest Service's Nursery Program is tasked with planning, growing, selling and distributing the annual seedling crop. Photo courtesy of NCFS

The North Carolina Forest Service is now accepting orders in its annual tree seedling sale. With an average annual production of 15 million seedlings, the Nursery and Tree Improvement Program produces enough native and genetically improved tree seedlings to plant around 30,000 acres of land each year.

“Healthy trees and forests are as important as ever for North Carolina and a benefit to our environment,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

Nearly 50 native tree species are available to landowners across the state. Conifers and hardwoods are sold in units as low as 10 and as high as 100.

Momi fir, Eastern red cedar and Virginia pine are available this year. Genetically improved stock is available in loblolly, longleaf, shortleaf and white pines as well as other species. These seedlings offer better volume growth, form, disease resistance, straightness, and other characteristics needed to produce quality forest products.

A user-friendly catalog is available online at  https://ncforestservice.gov/nursery/pdf/NCFS_Tree_Seedling_Catalog.pdf

Catalogs will also be available at local NCFS offices beginning in July. Inside the catalog, landowners can find information about the types of tree species, quantities and cost to order. Each description includes information about ideal planting locations and whether a species is typically used to benefit wildlife, restore habitats or as marketable timber.

Tree seedlings can be ordered from the online seedling store at www.buynctrees.com or by phone at 1-888-NCTREES (1-888-628-7337). Accepted methods of payment are check, money order, Mastercard and Visa.

Distribution of tree seedlings will occur December through mid-April, depending on weather conditions. Seedling orders can be shipped to one of 13 distribution centers statewide for a small fee or via UPS for a charge.

For information on planting trees, people are encouraged to contact an NCFS county ranger. Contact information for your local NCFS county office and nursery locations is available at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

