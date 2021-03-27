The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2021-22 grant guidelines for organizations are available. Find descriptions of current grant opportunities as well as eligibility criteria and instructions for applying at bit.ly/NCArtsGrants2021.
In its continued effort to support the arts sector through the pandemic, the Arts Council streamlined its grant offerings for the coming year to address two main priorities: to distribute flexible funding as widely as possible to arts organizations and artists, and to support projects that benefit underserved communities in the state.
“Events of the past year have had a great impact on the arts,” said Wayne Martin, the Arts Council’s executive director. “This agency is focusing its attention and resources on helping the sector survive and recover from the pandemic and on addressing the historical inequities that keep us from realizing our founding mission of ‘arts for all people.’”
Arts Council staff will host a series of virtual programs to inform and support grant applicants throughout the application period.
A virtual roundtable discussion on Wednesday, March 31, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. will provide context for and insight into the new Arts Equity Project Grants category that the agency developed through its diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion work.
“Feedback from a series of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Arts Equity Forums and analysis of our historical funding practices led the agency to create the Arts Equity Project Grant category,” said Dr. Tamara Holmes Brothers, the Arts Council’s deputy director. “This program will support our efforts to advance diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion with arts organizations doing important work in communities of color and rural communities.”
The upcoming deadline for applications is Monday, May 3; grant funds must be spent between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
