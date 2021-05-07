“Boss” may be too strong a word when applied to a relationship cemented at birth.
The mother-child dynamic can be complicated, symbiotic or halfway between, especially when played out in an office, store or studio.
But when it works, everybody benefits.
On this Mother’s Day, let us salute the successes.
The Good Four-Letter Word
Parent. Mentor. Business associate. Friend. The tie that binds Virginia Gallagher and her daughter Brady Gallagher is ancient, flexible and strong: Yoga. Virginia, a Southern Pines native and stay-at-home mother of six, founded Hot Asana Yoga above the Sunrise Theater in 2010. “I was overweight and unhealthy. A friend invited me but after the first class I thought ‘weird’ and I’d never do it again.” Quick weight loss attributed to the yoga lifestyle changed her mind, and body: 40 pounds in four months.
Brady, then 17, was heavily involved in dance and theater. “I wanted to support what she was doing. I had no idea it would turn into this journey with my mom.”
Brady describes her teenage years as “terribly self-involved.” However, “Since I had never been separated from my mom, it felt right to stick with her.” By doing so, “I learned a lot about life and the world.”
The awakening began when Virginia sponsored Brady’s instructor training. Presently, Hot Asana instructors, including four of Virginia’s children, teach as independent contractors. Brady participates in the business end, with Virginia ordering supplies for the boutique and making schedules for Brady to implement.
“If I get hit by a car (Brady) can manage it all,” Mom says.
“One of the first things she taught me was not to rely on anyone else,” Brady adds.
Disagreements happen. “Eventually, Brady listens to me,” on business matters, Virginia says. “Brady tells me about her bad (personal) decisions … and we work through them.”
Brady appreciates having her mother as a sounding board: “I am so much like her. This is too good to be true. The yoga world is all about acceptance and love.” Brady lives in her own house but has no desire to teach elsewhere. “The local community, everything …. this is it for me.”
However, a peaceful professional relationship does not signify role reversal, in business or otherwise. So who’s the mama here?
“I’m still the mom … very much so,” Virginia replies.
A Jewel of a Partnership
People stop by WhitLauter on Broad Street just to see if Leann Parker and her daughter Whitney Parker are as beautiful as their full-page ad in PineStraw.
They are. But this beauty goes deeper.
Whitney was a “later” baby, born after three brothers and, therefore, the princess. Leann, a designer and purveyor of fine and estate jewelry, remembers Whitney as a little girl visiting the store, asking, “I would like pair of diamond earrings, Mommy. I want to be just like you.”
Mother and daughter already shared equestrian pursuits.
Leann has been in the fine jewelry business since 1973. “I learned from the bottom up.”
After a successful career as a designer, she retired in 2003. Whitney, contemplating a career in broadcast journalism, returned to Moore County in 2010. She had also studied business management. One look at her mother’s life in retirement revealed a void: “You need to go back to work,” daughter advised mom.
They found a store on a quiet block of NE Broad, furnished it with European antiques, crystal and books (as well as discreet jewelry display cases) and opened WhitLauter by Leann Parker, Buyer, Purveyor and Appraiser of Fine and Estate Jewelry. The “Whit” is for Whitney and “Lauter,” the German word for sterling.
The salon evokes Paris in the 1920s.
Leann needed a partner.
“You’re it,” she announced to Whitney, then 24. Their relationship was already solid. “We both loved horses, riding. I was still at home when my brothers left. (Mom) was always there for me, my best friend, my rock.”
However, Whitney acknowledges the stress of a business partnership.
“I had to find my own voice.”
Leann learned “You carry the ‘mother’ with you forever. It’s a passage,” especially for an experienced purveyor who had worked solo for years. “I grew up when you worked six days a week. I couldn’t impose that on Whitney. She needs weekends with her husband and girls.”
They admit to having moments.
Leann: “I don’t have a temper, but when we disagree, it’s a strong disagreement.”
Whitney: “We talk things through. We’re very sensitive to each other.”
Leann had a more authoritarian relationship with her own mother. “I wanted a life full of love and generosity.”
The partners divide responsibilities along skill lines. Leann admits to being a tech dinosaur so Whitney manages social media, also finances. Whitney recognizes her mother’s expertise in dealing with people and knowledge of her product. “I love jewelry; I believe in what we’re selling,” Leann says. But she appreciates Whitney’s design eye when setting up display cases.
Through it all, the mother-daughter bond endured. “We have gone through so much together, but she has always stood by me,” Whitney says.
Leann puts business in its place. “My children (and animals) have always come first.” Now, she works with her only daughter every day.
“I’m the luckiest woman alive.”
All ‘Inn’ the Family
With a rueful smile, Bonnie McPeake describes herself as “Just a coalminer’s daughter from West Virginia.” Except this ballad winds up with her president of a hotel mini-empire, not at the Grand Ole Opry. Her children, Crista and Sammy, have been part of the effort since the family sold all their possessions and left mining country with an admonition from Bonnie’s mother (of 11) ringing in her ears: “Don’t end up like me.”
Bonnie and husband Sam, also a coal miner, bought the El Rancho motel in Durham which they dubbed El Roach-O. The family lived on premises, with all four sleeping in one bunk bed.
By the time Crista was 10, she was manning a front desk. “I learned math from paying the bills.”
Roles changed when Sam had a stroke in 1995. No way would Bonnie put him in a nursing home. His business duties, as well as his care, were taken on by the family. They adapted a house and car to his needs.
“Mom doesn’t know the word ‘can’t,’” Crista, now Gilder, says.
In high school, Sammy ventured into a golf-cart maintenance job, but was drawn back.
“I saw my parents working all the time and wanted to help,” he says. Fresh out of high school he managed a small hotel.
After Sam’s stroke, his son “stepped up to the plate,” Bonnie recalls.
“This is just what you did,” adds Crista, who is seven years older than her brother, therefore involved earlier. Eventually she left McPeake Hotels to join her husband in his manufacturing business.
Bonnie approved. “That was the right thing to do.”
This matriarch promotes other “right things,” namely a strong work ethic: “She taught us that we’re not too good to do any job,” even menial ones, Crista says.
“You set the example,” Bonnie adds. “If children love and respect you, they listen to you. I make mistakes, we have our differences, sometimes it’s emotional but we work it out.”
However, when push comes to shove, the deciding vote belongs to …. In unison, Crista and Sammy point to their mom.
Bonnie has chaired the board of a national hotel chain. “But my most important position is being a mother. It’s hard to step back and let the children take over, but I’m proud that Sammy is willing to do it. I’m amazed at what my son and daughter have accomplished. They’re great parents – the old-fashioned way.”
Bonnie is still president of McPeake Hotels, with Sammy the vice president. But “This is his desk now,” she says of the handsome piece dominating in their office in the Hotel Belvedere, also owned by the McPeakes.
Stepping back gradually leaves Bonnie time for her six grandchildren, who have a floor to themselves in her handsome condo built over Wolcott’s restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue. She owns that building, too. Will the day come when the five girls and one boy roll up their sleeves in the family business?
“We’ll see,” Bonnie says, a gleam in her eye.
Sisters Act?
Debbie and Meghan Davis really do look like sisters as they welcome customers to the airy, trendy Cooper and Bailey’s boutique in Pinehurst Village. The relaxed natural-fiber dresses and sportswear on display look as good on early-50s mom Debbie as her almost-30 daughter Meghan. However, Debbie answers ‘‘Who’s the boss?” by pointing, emphatically, to Meghan. “She is!”
Maybe, but Mom, with an accounting background, sorts out details like taxes while Meghan provides vision and style.
Together, they take buying jaunts, more like mother-daughter outings, to Las Vegas, Atlanta, New York. Debbie remembers one trip when they walked Manhattan all day, in the snow.
Meghan learned fashion retailing in high school while working at Denker Dry Goods in Southern Pines. After graduating from N.C. State (where she created an LLC and pitched it a la “Shark Tank” for her final exam) Meghan came home to Pinehurst, much to her parents’ delight, since Meghan is their only child. The young entrepreneur first sold online, then in 2015, opened Cooper and Bailey’s, named for the family dogs, in a Pinehurst village basement. Last December she moved to the former and now transformed (by dad Dan) Lady Bedford’s Tea Room — risky, given the pandemic.
“My parents were very supportive,” Meghan says.
“She earned (the boss title), and we learned a lot about her,” Debbie adds, including some changes.
Meghan: “I was a tomboy in high school, not into clothes.” Now she wears her wares, as does her mom, to illustrate that this genre of flowing, feminine dresses, separates and accessories knows no age.
“But we do disagree,” Debbie admits. “If we agreed on everything there would be no flavor,” Meghan counters. “I think we’ve reached the perfect medium.”
On a personal level, Meghan confesses, “I wouldn’t be here if she hadn’t rescued me many times.”
Ultimately, mother and daughter have learned that a tiny boutique catering to an upscale clientele is a people business benefiting from the right vibes.
“It ends up not like work, just having fun together,” which is evident to customers, Debbie says. “I’m so proud that Meghan has created a business, an atmosphere. I don’t know what I’d do if she moved away.”
They Take the Cakes
Kaylee Herman, 21, displays a tattoo on her upper right arm. The word Mom is surrounded by a heart, crowned with a cupcake. I got (the tattoo) for my mother’s birthday last year but really, it’s a gift to myself.”
This mom is Janell Canino, originator/proprietor of C Cups Cup Cakery in downtown Southern Pines. Kaylee, after years of apprenticeship manages the branch in Pinehurst.
“She’s the boss, I’m the CEO (cupcake engineer)”, Kaylee says with a smile.
The mommy-daughter collaboration has been going on since Janell opened the downtown store, in 2011. Kaylee, then a pre-teen, helped on weekends and holidays. As she helped, she learned. Now, she is the party-planners’ go-to, whose personal favorite cupcake flavor is tiramisu — three bites of absolute heaven, soaked in milk and Kahlua.
This happy business grew out of sadness. Janell met her siblings in Alabama where their mother was being treated for breast cancer. To keep busy, they baked.
“I had always baked but never thought of a business,” Janell says. “But I’m a sugar fiend.” The time was right; cupcakes, fueled by the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars, were trending. Janell started baking at home and selling to Matthews Market. Kaylee and her brother hung around the kitchen. “They were my taste testers,” Janell recalls.
Before Marie Antoinette could shout “Let ’em eat cake!” Janell had found a tiny storefront on Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines — and Kaylee had a job.
The name C Cups and the pink décor reference breast cancer. Janell’s mother had a recurrence, but recovered.
Kaylee’s role in the business developed gradually, without any major upheavals.
“We got along (fine) for the most part although the teen years were a struggle,” Janell recalls. “I feel like we worked it out, but we both had to compromise,” Kaylee adds.
Janell is refreshingly old fashioned in her expectations: Kaylee, her brother and sister were expected to play sports and hold part-time jobs while in school.
From the outset, Janell treated Kaylee like other employees. “I was never the boss’s daughter.” Janell’s daughter-in-law now manages the Southern Pines store, which is moving to larger premises on Broad Street in May.
Kaylee still lives at home, which gives mother and daughter time to discuss ideas and problem-solve. Janell is slowly retreating from baking, but still handles the finances.
“We’re not really a partnership yet — I still have the final say.”
Kaylee may not make cupcakes her career but thanks to her mother, she has learned how to bake, manage a business, promote a product (with several breast cancer tie-ins) and interact with customers … at 21. As for the impact on their mother-daughter relationship, just ask Kaylee to roll up her sleeve.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
