After a year of cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pinehurst Live After 5 Concert Series is amped to return to the village of Pinehurst at a new location.

The band Infinite Soul kicks off the free Friday night series on May 14 at 6 p.m., at The Village Arboretum (375 Magnolia Rd.). Gates open at 5 p.m., along with food and beverage vendors.

“Concertgoers will notice some changes to remain compliant with North Carolina’s executive orders and to keep our community safe,” says a spokesman. “The public needs to become familiar with the changes to ensure a smooth and healthy experience for everyone.”

These COVID-19 precautions are subject to change dependent on state guidelines. Stay tuned to vopnc.org for up-to-date information.

The concert venue relocates to The Village Arboretum so that staff can maximize space to accommodate 1,000 attendees, while adhering to appropriate social distancing. Face masks will also be required when not eating or drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be positioned throughout the venue. Participants are asked to bring chairs or blankets and remain seated throughout the concert unless visiting food and beverage vendors or using the restroom.

Although the concert remains free, space is limited, and registration is required for every attendee. Registration opens for Pinehurst residents on Monday, April 26, at 9 a.m., and opens for the general public on Tuesday, April 27, at 9 a.m. Participants will receive a confirmation email with information about picking up wristbands.

Online registration is located at www.pinehurstrec.org. Village staff encourage creating an account before registration opens for the concert series. Only one account is required per family, but all family members must be added to the account to register for the concert. The registration platform will confirm residency using addressing. If you need assistance creating an account, call (910) 295-2817.

Registration will close Monday, May 10 at 5 p.m., or when capacity limits are reached at 1,000 participants. Village staff will monitor registrations and will communicate using Facebook@VOPNC if wristbands are available the day of the concert.

For more information, visit pinehurstrec.org or call (910) 295-2817.

