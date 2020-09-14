The Museum of the Cape Fear will open to the public Sept. 11 with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including:
• Limiting the number of visitors in the museum to 25.
• Closing off areas that encourage touching.
• Installing hand sanitizer stations in many places throughout the museum.
• Cleaning areas frequently including restrooms.
• Placing protective barriers at the information/gift shop desk.
• The Museum Shop will be open with limited capacity.
Hours of operation will also change, temporarily. The museum’s new hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Areas that remain closed to the public include the steamboat exhibit, the Civil War soldier teaching corner and the general store. Visitors will be able to view these areas, but not enter them. Touch items have been removed temporarily. No tours of the 1897 Poe House will be provided for at least the 30 days after opening.
Signs are up in the museum to remind visitors of their responsibility of the museum’s expectations to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services – WEAR a cloth face mask; WAIT at least six feet away from other visitors as you view the exhibits and then take your turn once there is the appropriate safe distance; and WASH hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
“If you are experiencing symptoms of illness or have recently been in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19, we ask that you postpone your visit,” says a spokesman.
The museum is located on the corner of Bradford and Arsenal avenues in Fayetteville.
Keep up to date by visiting www.museumofthecapefear.ncdcr.gov, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.