The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) announces a new partnership with Catering Works to relaunch the Museum’s food services, concessions, and private event offerings in 2021.
In collaboration with the Raleigh-based company, the NCMA will reopen Sip coffee bar in the Museum’s West Building in February, along with an exhibition cafe in East Building for special exhibition Golden Mummies of Egypt, opening March 6.
For Art in Bloom, slated for two weekends in June, these venues will offer items inspired by the annual fundraising event that features floral interpretations of works in the museum’s collection. Plans for launching restaurants in the East and West Buildings will be announced at a later date.
The partnership will also elevate private event experiences across the NCMA campus, providing tailored, turnkey design and logistical planning including rental and floral services, catering, vendor coordination, and audiovisual coordination, and expand food and drink concessions for popular museum events like its outdoor summer concert series.
“Catering Works has a successful track record of event production at the NCMA for over 10 years, as well as catering expertise resulting in numerous local and national awards,” says Museum Director Valerie Hillings. “This strategic collaboration will create a range of remarkable and welcoming culinary arts and private events experiences for our visitors, as well as significant business and operational impact to support museum exhibitions and programming.”
Founded by award-winning chef Jill Santa Lucia and sister Lorin Laxton in 1989, the full-service catering and event planning company also launched Fig’s Market heat-and-eat entrees for home delivery, Ella’s Popcorn gourmet popcorn confections, and Bloom Works floral and design division.
“On behalf of the entire team at Catering Works, we have truly enjoyed participating in and attending special events at the NCMA for over three decades,” say Santa Lucia and Laxton. “To partner with such an esteemed and iconic institution of North Carolina is an honor for us. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the mission that serves and nourishes our community.”
More information about dining options and private event opportunities will be available in the coming weeks at ncartmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.