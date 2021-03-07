Don’t be surprised by a feeling of deja vu with the Sunrise Theater’s showing of “The Quiet Man.”
Among the many movies and events canceled last March was the special St. Patrick’s Day screening of this 1952 classic. One year later, the Sunrise is giving it another shot and will be offering two showings of the film starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara on Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
This romantic comedy is set in the 1920s fictional Irish village of Inisfree. It is the story of retired Pittsburgh boxer Sean Thornton (Wayne) who returns to his childhood home to escape his past and live a quiet life. Instead of tranquility, he falls in love with the fiery Mary Kate (O’Hara). After some comical shenanigans from village locals, Sean and Mary Kate begin their courtship in a proper Irish manner — with chaperoning by the matchmaker, played by Barry Fitzgerald.
‘The Quiet Man’ Trivia
• When director John Ford pitched the idea to Hollywood producers, he was told that it was a “silly Irish story that won’t make a penny.” The film turned out to be a financial success grossing $3.8 million in its first year of release and was among the top grossing films of 1952.
• The New York Times reviewed the film “as darlin’ a picture as we’ve seen this year,” with “dialogue that is as tuneful as a lark’s song.”
• “The Quiet Man” was Wayne’s second of five movies with Maureen O’Hara. The romantic comedy/drama went on to the be the personal favorite for both.
• The movie received the Oscar for Best Cinematography, and John Ford won his fourth Best Director Academy Award.
• “The Quiet Man” is one of the few Hollywood films of its time in which Gaelic — the native Irish language — is spoken. Maureen O'Hara, born in a suburb of Dublin, spoke fluent Irish Gaelic and did all her own singing in the film.
• Only 20 percent of the original White-o-Morning cottage is left standing. The stones have been carried away by movie fans. An exact replica was rebuilt in the town of Cong, where the movie was filmed and is now “The Quiet Man” Museum. A local pub hosts daily screenings of the film.
To purchase tickets in advance, contact the Sunrise Theater at (910) 692-3611. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. More information is available online at www.SunriseTheater.com.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit Organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.