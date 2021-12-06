In what has become a Moore County holiday tradition, the Rev. Paul Murphy and his extremely talented family return to the Sunrise Theater stage for the annual Murphy Family Christmas concert, sponsored by Bell Manley Properties.
They bring a mix of jazz, American popular standards, and gospel-influenced Christmas arrangements.
“When I first started here a decade ago, I worked my first Murphy Family Christmas concert,” says Kevin Dietzel, operations manager of the Sunrise Theater. “When you hear about a performing family, you think of something like the Partridge Family and that was what I was expecting. After hearing that first performance I was humbled. It’s truly amazing the level of talent that the Murphys display. We’re lucky to have such a treasure that cultivated right here in our backyard.”
Paul Murphy will be performing on piano and will be joined by his wife, Sharon on vocals. Three of the Murphy children — Kent, Drake and Anna — join in for the special performance as well as nephew Gary Brown, and family friend Larry Arlon, on bass.
Kent Murphy has been nominated for a Grammy Award for producing Pierce Freelon’s new children’s album, “Black to the Future.”
The concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $22 for VIP, $18 for general seating, and $15 for children. Seating is reserved and can be purchased online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611. Tickets will also be available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
