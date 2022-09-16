There are more than 160,000 older adults in North Carolina with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. This number is projected to rise to over 300,000 by 2030, as the state’s older population is expected almost double over the next two decades.
AOS and Friends Care is a local nonprofit headed up by Amy Natt, president and CEO of Aging Outreach Services. Natt, who holds a master’s degree in gerontology, founded the nonprofit arm of her organization to help create a community of awareness where older adults and their caregivers feel supported and have access to the services they need to successfully navigate the challenges of aging while maintaining their quality of life.
AOS and Friends Care operates on a budget of approximately $15,000 to $20,000 annually that is used to fulfill direct care recipient requests, to provide programs and sponsor community education/awareness efforts targeting older adults, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s and dementia.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., AOS is sponsoring its seventh annual Mums for Memory fundraiser. For your donation of $25, purchase a mum in honor or memory of a loved one, local care facility, caregiver or family member. The deadline to preorder is Sept. 30. Order or become a sponsor online at www.mumsformemory.org or email info@aosfcare.org.
Artist and potter Ann Ackland has donated a purple planter that will be raffled this year. Raffle tickets are available for $10 each, or three for $25. You do not need to be present to win.
“Some of our clients just need care management,” Natt says. “Here, low-income older people fall through the cracks.”
Others are aware of services they cannot afford. After the needs of financially qualified seniors have been assessed and resources identified, AOS and Friends Care provides funds with grants to purchase items such as robotic companion pets or music players for dementia clients in-need.
“Purple is the color associated with Alzheimer’s awareness and I thought of purple mums. It is a nice fall fundraiser. We try to keep it simple,” said Natt.
Mums of all colors are ordered in advance, and then, on the day of the event, donors may pick up their plant at the drive-thru-style pickup event in downtown Southern Pines, or you may purchase a mum that will be donated and delivered the following day to a local senior center.
Donations may may be sent with checks payable to AOS and Friends Care, 230 N. Bennett St., Suite 2, Southern Pines, NC 28387. All donations are tax-deductible.
For more information about AOS and Friends services and programs, visit aosfcare.org.
