Mulberry Creek Farm, in Catawba, is seeking artists/artisans and food trucks for their two fall events, the Autumn Artisan Market, Oct. 23-24, and the Holiday Mistletoe Market on Nov. 6-7.
Both are juried events and will have a limited number of vendors in each category.
The events are outdoor events. Booth sizes are 12 by 12 feet; 12 by 18 feet and and 12 by 24 feet.
The Autumn Artisan Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23-24.
The Holiday Mistletoe Market is 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition to crafts, there will be food and stage performances.
Applications are available at www.mulberrycreekfarmnc.com, click on vendors.
