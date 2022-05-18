Nine beautiful and talented senior ladies from around the state competed Saturday, May 7, at the Ms. North Carolina Senior America pageant, held in Owens Auditorium, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
Myrna Gay Motzer, of Fuquay- Varina, was crowned Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2022. She will represent the state in the na- tional pageant to be held Sept. 5-10, in Hershey, Pa., for the title of Ms. Senior America 2022.
Nancy Doherty, of Creedmoor, was first runner-up; Martha Butler, of Pinehrust, was second runner-up; and Rebecca Handley, of Grimesland, was third runner-up.
Darlene Benesch, of Graham, won the Ms. Congeniality award and Butler won the Peoples Choice award.
Pageant directors Beverly Wetherbie, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2005, Bob Wetherbie, and Polly King, Ms. North Carolina
Senior America 2015, along with Jeff Aydelette, master of ceremonies, provided an exciting production of beauty and talent. Aydelette is the publisher and editor of The Country Compass, in Oriental.
This year’s event was live- streamed by Ward Productions during the performance and may be viewed at https://livestream.com/ accounts/12247331/events/10376834.
The North Carolina Senior America Pageant is a nonprofit organization which seeks to enhance the image of women who have reached the “Age of Elegance,” 60 years or better. The pageant honors the gracious woman who best exemplifies dignity, maturity and inner beauty.
For further information on becoming a candidate or sponsor, contact Beverly Wetherbie at (910) 944-8171, or Polly King at (910) 629-5582, or visit Senior America’s website www.mssenioramericallc. com or the state website www. ncsenioramerica.com.
