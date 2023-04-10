The Ms. North Carolina Senior America pageant held Wednesday, March 29, at BPAC, was the center of excitement for eight beautiful and talented senior ladies from across the state. Jennifer Tuttle Gentle, from Winston-Salem, was honored with the title and crown of Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2023. Gentle will represent North Carolina in the national pageant Oct. 15-20, in Atlantic City, N.J., at the Tropicana Hotel. She and other state queens will compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America 2023/24.
Also competing were Ronetta Walker, of Winston-Salem, was chosen first runner up; Sherry Beck, of Lexington, was second runner up; and Suzi Wallace Fire, of Denton, was third runner-up. Pat Wilson, of Spring Lake, was named Ms. Congeniality; and Cheryl Mills, of Murphy, won the People’s Choice award. Others that participated in the pageant were Rebecca Handley, of Grimesland; and Shirley Cook, of Trinity.
Directors Beverly A. Wetherbie, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2005, and Polly King, Ms. North Carolina Senior America 2015, along with Jeff Aydelette, the master of ceremonies, provided an exciting production of beauty and talent. Aydelette is the publisher and editor of “The Country Compass,” in Oriental.
Entertainment was provided by the Sophisticated Ladies, a Moore County Broadway-style dance group that has entertained in the area since 1972.
Special pageant guests included three national queens in attendance, Barbara Mauldin, Ms. Senior America 2015; Laura Morgan, Ms. Senior America 2020/21; and Debbie Robbins, from Louisville, Ky., the reigning Ms. Senior America 2022/23. The three presented a song and dance routine to “Sisters.”
The North Carolina Senior America Pageant is a nonprofit organization which seeks to enhance the image of women who have reached the “age of elegance,” 60 years or better. The pageant honors the gracious women who best exemplify dignity, maturity and inner beauty. For further information on becoming a candidate or sponsor for the Senior America 2024 pageant, call state co-directors Bev Wetherbie at (910) 944-8171, or Polly King at (910) 629-5582, or visit Senior America’s website www.mssenioramericallc.com or the state website www.ncsenioramerica.com.
