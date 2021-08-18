Since 2005, the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra has served the community through free performances of high-caliber music throughout the year.
“We have also given back to our students by awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships to deserving young musicians,” says a spokesman. “Despite the challenging conditions of the past year, MPO has upheld our traditions of performing quality music and recognizing young talent through scholarships.”
Upon the recommendation of their musical directors, four students were awarded $250 respectively for their future musical endeavors: Dustin Bullard, Ethan Jones, Alissa Wycoff and Adrian Oliver.
Dustin Bullard has performed as a cellist with Pinecrest High School’s Advanced Sinfonietta and the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra for four years. Bullard also served as a teacher assistant for the concert orchestra. He is well-known for his acts of service. He was always willing to assist other students and was often the first to volunteer in orchestra events. Bullard’s future plans include pursuing studies in music and biology at Sandhills Community College.
MPO presented the Sarah Hillmer Memorial Scholarship to french hornist Ethan Jones. This award was created in honor of a beloved member of MPO, who passed away in June 2020. Jones joined the Moore Philharmonic Orchestra in eighth grade. At that time, he had earned the lead French horn chair in the MPO, his middle school band, All-County Band, and All-District Band.
Over the next four years, as a member of Union Pines High School, Jones qualified for the All-State Band, North Carolina Honors Orchestra, UNCP Honors Band, Eastern Regional Orchestra and Governor’s School. He was also co-president of the Tri M Honor Society.
“Jones has demonstrated a high level of maturity in his performance, and has earned esteem from his teachers, peers, family and friends,” says the spokesman.
His future plans include pursuing his associate degree at Sandhills Community College and attending flight school for professional piloting. He also plans to continue participation in community orchestras and music throughout his collegiate studies.
Alissa Wyckoff has been a dedicated musician since sixth grade. As a violist in the Union Pines orchestra program, she excelled as a performer and leader amongst her peers. Her attention to detail and interpretation in performance allowed her to achieve lofty musical goals. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Wyckoff served as a musician and youth leader at her church and worked part-time at Big Bloomers Plant Nursery. Her future musical endeavors will continue at Appalachian State University, where she will major in environmental science.
Adrian Oliver is an alto saxophonist from Pinecrest High School, who has participated with the PHS Band in marching competitions, football games and stage concerts. He has served as squad leader and woodwind captain during his high school career.
“As a leader, he was always willing to help others for the good of the band,” says the spokesman.
Oliver will attend N.C. State University in the fall, where he will pursue studies in the legal and psychology fields in the exploratory studies program. In addition, he hopes to continue his musical endeavors by participating in the concert and jazz band programs.
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2021 scholarship winners, and wish them all the best in their collegiate experiences,” says the spokesman.
