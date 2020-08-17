“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”
• The low budget film ($319,000) was assisted financially by band members of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull and Genesis, along with several record labels.
• Most of the knights’ chain mail costumes were made of wool which soaked up the damp Scottish air. At the end of shooting each day, the actors would race each other back to the hotel to be the first to get to the showers, which had limited hot water.
• The film includes 527 jokes, including 42 in the opening credits. This averages to one joke every 10 and a half seconds.
• Monty Python members were known for staying in character. To avoid laughing during the witch scene, Eric Idle bit his scythe and John Cleese turns away from the camera quickly.
• King Arthur’s army at the end of the movie was played by 175 students from Scotland’s University of Stirling who were paid two pounds and given food and “an abundance of crazy antics” for their work.
• The film ends abruptly and with no credits. There was no budget left for the planned large-scale battle scene.
• The coconuts used for the sound of galloping horses were purely out of necessity — the production could not afford real horses.
