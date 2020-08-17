“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

• The low budget film ($319,000) was assisted financially by band members of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull and Genesis, along with several record labels.

• Most of the knights’ chain mail costumes were made of wool which soaked up the damp Scottish air. At the end of shooting each day, the actors would race each other back to the hotel to be the first to get to the showers, which had limited hot water.

• The film includes 527 jokes, including 42 in the opening credits. This averages to one joke every 10 and a half seconds.

• Monty Python members were known for staying in character. To avoid laughing during the witch scene, Eric Idle bit his scythe and John Cleese turns away from the camera quickly.

• King Arthur’s army at the end of the movie was played by 175 students from Scotland’s University of Stirling who were paid two pounds and given food and “an abundance of crazy antics” for their work.

• The film ends abruptly and with no credits. There was no budget left for the planned large-scale battle scene.

• The coconuts used for the sound of galloping horses were purely out of necessity — the production could not afford real horses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days