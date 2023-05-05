Grammy award winning recording artists Mountain Heart is returning to the Pinehurst Fair Barn Thursday, May 11, to headline a gala evening organized in support of the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Sandhills, located in Carthage.
The Adult & Teen Challenge is a faith-centered recovery program for individuals struggling with life-controlling addiction. They offer long term residential recovery programs, regional support groups and a short-term program for active military personnel. They provide invaluable assistance for challenged individuals in our community here in the Sandhills.
The evening concert includes dinner and drinks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, with advance registration required. No tickets will be sold at the door. To donate or reserve a seat, email cdunlop@bedlam.us.com or call (910) 528-1008.
Mountain Heart has been revolutionizing the way acoustic music is presented and played. The band has been synonymous with cutting-edge excellence in music circles since their creation. Widely known throughout the music industry for continuously redefining the boundaries of transitional acoustic bluegrass music, this group of incredibly diverse and talented musicians has developed legions of loyal fans as a result of their superlative musicianship and magnetic jamming style live performances.
Mountain Heart and its members have been nominated for and won many Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards. They have also been nominated for and won multiple International Bluegrass Association Awards. They have appeared on the revered stage of the Grand Ole Opry more than 130 times and have shared the stage with acts ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard, George Jones and Brad Paisley to Alison Krauss, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Avett Brothers, Levon Helm and John Fogerty.
Mountain Heart always makes an undeniable connection with their audience. This rare combination makes Mountain Heart one of the more versatile musical acts ever assembled. They are returning to Pinehurst for the third time and will be joined later in the evening by a special local guest musician.
