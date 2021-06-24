New York Times bestselling author Jason Mott will participate in a free online virtual event Wednesday, June 30, from noon to 1 p.m., to discuss his book “Hell of a Book.”
To register and receive a link and passcode, visit www.ticketmesandhills.com.
The book goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans, and America as a whole.
Mott has published three previous novels. His first novel, “The Returned,” was a New York Times bestseller and was turned into a TV series that ran for two seasons. He has a BFA in fiction and an MFA in poetry, both from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His poetry and fiction have appeared in various literary journals.
For more information, call The County Bookshop at (910) 692-3211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.