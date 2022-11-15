The Moore County Airport will share its aircraft flight line with a wide range of automobiles on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held at the airport from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is free.
“Motors & Moore” is presented by the Sandhills Motoring Club, a group of local automotive enthusiasts who display their vehicles at unique locations around Moore County. The Sandhills Motoring Club participates with other automobile groups in the area, including the Triangle Section of the Mercedes-Benz Club of America, the Sandhills Area of the Porsche Club of America, the British Auto Touring Society, and other clubs that have affiliation with the annual Sandhills Motoring Festival.
The event is an opportunity for the vehicle owners to gather and display their automobiles and network with other vehicle owners, and the event is open to the public. Over 100 vehicles are planned for the “Motors & Moore” event at the Moore County Airport.
“We are thrilled to add this unique event to our growing lineup of community events at the Moore County Airport,” said Airport Director Ron Maness. “One of the key strategies the members of the Airport Authority have developed is to continue to enhance our community outreach with events like this, ones that allow people to experience our facilities, even though they may not be flying out of Moore County.”
The Moore County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol U.S. Air Force Auxiliary will be selling coffee, hot chocolate and breakfast snacks during the car event as a fundraiser for their squadron, providing their young cadets with a valuable community service project.
“The Moore County Airport is a perfect facility to host our ‘Motors and Moore’ event,” said Sandhills Motoring Club Commissioner Chris Smith. “We have utilized the airport facilities in the past as part of the annual Sandhills Motoring Festival held over Memorial Day weekend, and we have always had great support from the airport staff. We hope those in the community that love and enjoy car culture will come out to the airport on Nov. 19.”
Complimentary spectator parking is available in the front of the airport terminal, and the community guests should access the car show through the main terminal building.
“We are hoping that a few of our airport base customers might add a couple of planes to contribute to the excitement of the ‘Motors and Moore’ event,” Maness added.
