The Know Bookstore and Cultural Center, located at 239 E. Main St., Morven, presents “Rhythmic Night,” a social event “with good company, good food, spoken word and other expressive arts” Saturday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Entry is $10 ($15 with meal). COVID policies will be in effect. For information, text (910) 434-5875.
