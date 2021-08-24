On Sunday, Aug. 22, the Ms. National Senior America Pageant was held, featuring 25 senior women from all over the United States.
The pageant was a virtual pageant, and Laura Morgan, the North Carolina Queen for 2020-21, was chosen for the national title of Ms. Senior America.
A watch party was held at the home of Jeff and Laura Morgan as the top 10 contestants were announced.
Morgan was presented the sash by Judy Kelley, Ms. N.C. Senior America 2000 and crowned by Beverly A. Wetherbie, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2005, directors of the N.C. pageant held in November.
The Senior America Pageant is a nonprofit organization which seeks to enhance the image of women who have reached the “age of elegance,” — 60 years or better. The pageant honors the gracious woman who best exemplifies dignity, maturity and inner beauty.
For further information on becoming a candidate or a sponsor for the Senior America 2022 Pageant call Bev Wetherbie at (910) 944-8171, or Polly King at (910) 639-5582; or visit www.ncsenioramerica.com.
