Morgan

Laura Morgan, Ms. Senior America 2021

On Sunday, Aug. 22, the Ms. National Senior America Pageant was held, featuring 25 senior women from all over the United States.

The pageant was a virtual pageant, and Laura Morgan, the North Carolina Queen for 2020-21, was chosen for the national title of Ms. Senior America.

A watch party was held at the home of Jeff and Laura Morgan as the top 10 contestants were announced.

Morgan was presented the sash by Judy Kelley, Ms. N.C. Senior America 2000 and crowned by Beverly A. Wetherbie, Ms. Virginia Senior America 2005, directors of the N.C. pageant held in November.

The Senior America Pageant is a nonprofit organization which seeks to enhance the image of women who have reached the “age of elegance,” — 60 years or better. The pageant honors the gracious woman who best exemplifies dignity, maturity and inner beauty.

For further information on becoming a candidate or a sponsor for the Senior America 2022 Pageant call Bev Wetherbie at (910) 944-8171, or Polly King at (910) 639-5582; or visit www.ncsenioramerica.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days