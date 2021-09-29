Imagine you’re sitting around with seven of your closest friends, or maybe it’s a group of your co-workers that you’ve been wanting to get to know better.

Moore Trivia is an evening of fun, snacks, chili, and wait for it — trivia.

“You and your friends will work through three rounds of trivia featuring pop culture, movies, sports and some surprises. Emcee Thomas Taylor is keeping the game moving,” says a spokesman. “For a second you might feel like it’s being filmed for the Game Show Network.”

Beer, wine and refreshments will keep the mood light and entertaining. The questions start coming at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15m in the Fair Barn in Pinehurst.

“Be sure to arrive early to check out the silent auction items, many of which have been donated by shops in our wonderful community,” says the spokesman. “Area realtors, bankers, educators, retailers, entrepreneurs, retirees and folks from all walks of life have come together with the Moore County Chamber to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills and have fun. Get your team together and reserve your table at  www.sandhillsbgc.org or (910) 692-0777.

